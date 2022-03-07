Pixel 6A: All the Rumors We've Heard About Google's Upcoming Budget Phone

OnLeaks/91Mobiles

After the Pixel 6 earned a CNET Editors' Choice Award last year with its outstanding value and powerful Tensor chip, we're looking ahead to what Google has in store next for its Pixel line. No, not the Pixel 7, but the rumored budget sibling of its flagship Pixel 6A.

Though at this point we haven't seen any mention of the Pixel 6A from Google, the company might have let the secret slip in a coloring book, believe it or not. The Google coloring book's index reportedly included a Pixel 6A in a list of products. The existence of a 6A would come as no surprise since Google has released a budget 'A' version of each Pixel since the 2018 Pixel 3.

As we wait on an official announcement of the product, we're keeping an eye on all the rumors and leaks surrounding the Pixel 6A. Here's everything we've heard about Google's next budget phone.

Release date: When can you get a Pixel 6A?

Rumors are floating around two likely time frames for the Pixel 6A's release: sometime in May or August.

The Pixel 4A came out in August 2020 due to several delays during the pandemic's early days, and the Pixel 5A launched in August 2021. The Pixel 6A could follow the pattern with a release date this August.

But before the pandemic, Google launched its original 'A' Pixel device, the Pixel 3A, in May 2019 during that year's Google I/O conference. And although the delays ultimately moved the 4A's release date back, the 4A was initially expected in May 2020. It's possible the 6A could hop back onto the original May release cadence. This theory is supported by leaker Max Jambor, who tweeted in January that the 6A is scheduled for May this year.

Processor: How speedy will the 6A run?

A widely cited leak from 9to5Google suggests that Google will likely power the 6A with its new Tensor chip, which it used for the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro. That means the budget 6A will get all the benefits of this processor's heightened speed, AI features, boosted battery life and special features.

Design: What will the Pixel 6A look like?



A recent leak from a US carrier's inventory system shows a 128GB Pixel 6A in three color options: black, white and green.

Renders published by 91Mobiles courtesy of leaker Steve Hemmerstoffer show a 6.2-inch OLED display with hardware measuring around 152.2x71.8x8.7mm. That's a bit pocket-friendlier than the Pixel 6, which has a 6.4-inch OLED display and measures 158.6x74.8x8.9mm. Unlike previous Pixel A devices, there's no headphone jack depicted in these 6A renders.

Camera: How will the Pixel 6A's cameras compare to the Pixel 6?

The renders from Hemmerstoffer show the two 6A back cameras in a similar position to those on the Pixel 6: They're lined up on a horizontal bar next to the flash. Like the Pixel 6, the 6A renders also depict a punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera, allowing the display to take up more of the phone's surface.

An analysis from 9to5Google suggests that instead of getting the Pixel 6's 50-megapixel main camera, the 6A will be outfitted with the same 12.2-megapixel sensor as all Pixels since the Pixel 2. However, it says the 12-megapixel ultrawide camera and 8-megapixel selfie camera will stay the same as the Pixel 6.

Sarah Tew/CNET

Price: How much will the Pixel 6A cost?

Considering pricing for previous Pixel phones, the Pixel 6A's cost will probably land somewhere in the $400 range. Historically, we've seen significant price differences between the A devices and their flagship counterparts: The Pixel 5A cost $250 less than the Pixel 5, and previous Pixel A versions got even greater markdowns.

Since the Pixel 6A could have the same new processor as the $599 Pixel 6, and since it's possible the only major quality compromise on the 6A could be the main camera, don't expect a dramatic price drop here.

If you're looking for more rumors about Google's upcoming Pixel devices, check out our roundup of Pixel 7 buzz. Here's everything we've heard about Android 13, which will hit Google phones first. And be sure to take a look at our list of the best Android phones you can buy in 2022.