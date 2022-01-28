Google possibly hints at Pixel 6A in coloring book, report says

Stephen Shankland/CNET

Google may have leaked the name of its next smartphone in, of all things, a coloring book, according to a published report.

The website Droid Life reported that the coloring book, which was recently sent out along with a Nest Audio to select super fans, includes an index of products in the back that lists a Pixel 6A as being featured on pages 6-7. But the phone doesn't actually show up on those pages. There's also an online version of the coloring book.

The rest of the coloring book shows off the Pixel 6, several Nest devices and the Pixel Buds A, according to Droid Life, which posted photos of the book's pages in its story. CNET has not seen a copy of the book itself.

Google didn't immediately return an email from CNET seeking comment.

The launch of a Pixel 6A this year wouldn't be a big shock. Google's budget-oriented A-series phones have traditionally followed the launch of more expensive flagship models. The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro both launched last fall.