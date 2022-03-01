Google Pixel Watch and 6a Phone Reportedly Leak Online

Stephen Shankland/CNET

Google's upcoming Pixel 6a phone and rumored Pixel Watch have reportedly leaked via a carrier's inventory system. The online leak, reported earlier Tuesday by Android Police, was attributed to an unnamed source.

The US carrier's database reportedly shows Google's next flagship phone will come in black, white or green, and have 128GB of storage.

The Pixel Watch leak shows it will have 32GB of storage, and come in black, gold and gray versions, Android Police reported.

Pixel watches have been rumored for years now, but thus far Google has only provided Android software for other smartwatch makers, like Samsung.

Google didn't immediately respond to a request for comment, but its next series of devices are expected to be launched in spring of 2022 at its yearly I/O conference, which typically takes place in May.

