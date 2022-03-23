Nomad's Spring Cleaning Sale Saves You Up to 30% Off iPhone Cases, Chargers and More

Nomad

Spring is here and deals are blooming everywhere, as companies mark down older items to clear the shelves and make way for new products. Right now, mobile accessory maker across nearly all of its products, with price cuts up to 30% off. You'll have to look through the links below to find the right device if you're searching for a specific iPhone or AirPods case, but hopefully the right discount will be more than worth a few minutes of scrolling.

There are three different landing pages, so you'll want to check them all out to make sure you don't miss any of the items included in this deal. Some accessories for newer devices, like the iPhone 13, are discounted by only 10% while others, including the iPhone 12, are up to 30% off.

Modern leather cases, folios and skins for iPhones 11, 12 and 13 are all on sale, with older models sporting the largest discounts. Rugged and sport iPhone cases are available as well. Plus, iPad cases and folios, leather sleeves for laptops and leather mousepads are also marked down. If you're looking for something to power your devices, Nomad has power adapters, charging cables and base stations for charging multiple devices on sale, too, along with MagSafe mount and stand chargers. There are also cases available for AirPods, AirPods Pro and Pixel Buds. Other accessories include Apple Watch bands, loops for AirTags and more.

CNET's David Carnoy is a fan of Nomad's cases, describing them as "swanky" and "pretty slick" in his roundup of the best iPhone 13 cases.