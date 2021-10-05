Best cases for iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro

The iPhone 13 is more of a refresh than a full redesign of the iPhone 12, but when it comes to an iPhone case, even small design differences can mean the previous generation's cases won't fit. The dimensions for the iPhone 13 lineup models are very similar to their iPhone 12 counterparts, but the new models are slightly thicker and come with notable design changes to the camera bump on back. That ultimately means you'll have to get a new case for whatever iPhone 13 model you buy. Also, this time around, you have to get a specific phone case for the iPhone 13 Pro, which has a bigger camera footprint and requires a larger camera hole on cases. So make sure that you're getting an iPhone 13 Pro case if you have an iPhone 13 Pro, or you'll have a problem if you get one made for the iPhone 13 instead.

Sarah Tew/CNET

To make matters a little confusing, you should be able to put an iPhone 13 Mini case on an iPhone 12 Mini -- and I was able to get an iPhone 13 Pro Max case on a iPhone 12 Pro Max. That's why you'll see some manufacturers selling their iPhone 13 Mini and iPhone 13 Pro Max cases as compatible with their iPhone 12 counterparts. But going the other direction may not work, and iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro cases definitely aren't compatible with the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro (the button cutouts don't match up). Not every case is designed the same way, so there will be exceptions, but the safest bet is to get a new case designed for your specific iPhone 13 model.

Note that all the new iPhone 13 models are equipped with Apple's MagSafe feature, which offers faster wireless charging with compatible chargers. It also supports optional accessories -- including a mini wallet -- that adhere magnetically to the back of your phone. The new iPhones have what Apple describes as "an array of magnets" (Apple says they're recycled) embedded around a charging coil that can pull up to 15 watts of power. That's twice as powerful as the wireless charger on previous iPhones, but on par with the power that many Android phones can draw from standard Qi wireless chargers.

To get the 15-watt charging speeds, you'll need an Apple MagSafe charger or an Apple-approved MagSafe charger from a third-party accessory maker, but your phone will still charge at up to 7.5 watts with standard wireless chargers. Most of the cases on this list are compatible with wireless charging, and some are Apple-certified MagSafe cases with integrated magnets. Also, check out our list of the best MagSafe and magnetic wireless chargers for the iPhone 13.

Most of these picks are based on the positive experiences I've had with the same brands on the iPhone 12 series (and previous models). I'll be updating this list of the best iPhone 13 case with new options as they arrive. I try to include a variety of styles from slimmer to more protective models, as well as ones that offer full-screen protection and nifty features like a built-in kickstand or wallet. Many of these links go straight to the manufacturer's website for now, but the cases should appear at and other retailers in the near future.

David Carnoy/CNET Speck has brought many of its iPhone 12 case designs to the iPhone 13, including such popular transparent models as the Presidio Perfect-Clear and Pefect-Clear with Grips and the Presidio2 Pro (pink case in photo). Speck's cases with MagSafe built-in cost $10 more (I'm partial to MagSafe cases because they give you the option to attach a MagSafe accessory directly to the case not your phone). All the new models have very good drop protection (13 to 16 feet, depending on the model) as well as Speck's Microban antimicrobial protection. The cases start at $40 in various color options, but Speck often gives a discount for first-time buyers.

David Carnoy/CNET Cyrill is a sister brand to Spigen and its cases are arguably slightly more stylish, although they cost a few bucks more. We're linking to the Leather Brick case, pictured here in cream (it's faux "vegan" leather), but the $17 Silicone case (pictured in teal) and transparent $17 Cecile cases are also good. The Silicone case is basically a knockoff of Apple's Silicone case without the MagSafe feature.

Amazon MagSafe cases can get pretty pricey, but If you're looking for a inexpensive clear MagSafe case for your new iPhone 13 series phone, Spigen's Ultra Hybrid Mag is a good value at around $20. Spigen also sells a non-Mag version of this case for about $5 less and has several other iPhone 13 case options. I also tried the Spigen Mag Armor case but found that accessories stick better to the Ultra Hybrid Mag. No drop rating is listed for the case, but Spigen's transparent cases feel like they offer reasonable protection. If you want a tough case with stronger protection, the Spigen Tough Armor case, which includes a kickstand, is an option for $17, but I personally prefer Spigen's Ultra Hybrid cases (the Ultra Hybrid S also has an integrated kickstand). Note that a lot of these cheaper clear cases have a habit of turning yellow and degrading over time (and becoming less translucent), but they're cheap enough that you probably won't mind shelling out for a replacement case for your Apple iPhone if that happens.

David Carnoy/CNET OtterBox made a name for itself with its super protective Defender series case, but most people want something less bulky these days. The Symmetry series is slim with beveled edges, making it a good mix of sleek and protective. A raised bumper helps act as a screen protector. Multiple color options are available, including clear, and I'm a fan of the new Symmetry Plus Clear for MagSafe (pictured in the middle in red). The Symmetry Plus Pop case, pictured on the left, integrates a PopSockets PopGrip and is wireless charging-compatible, which is important. The Symmetry Series Plus case on the right (in pink) is available in various colors and also has a MagSafe version for $10 more. Prices range from $50 to $60. OtterBox offers a discount for first-time buyers on its site. OtterBox's Commuter case offers slightly more protection, is also pretty slim and has grips on the back. I'm a fan of that model, which also comes in a version with MagSafe for $10 more.

David Carnoy/CNET Nomad's line of nice Horween leather cases comes to the iPhone 13. Like previous Nomad models, they're designed to develop a "rugged" patina as the oils from your skin interact with them over time. The new Modern Leather Case is available in black, brown and a lighter natural color that I like. They're rated for 10-foot (3-meter) drop protection and equipped with MagSafe. Meanwhile, the Modern Leather Folio goes for $80. There's also a more affordable Sport version for $40 that's equipped with MagSafe as well (it's not a leather case, however, but does look pretty slick).

David Carnoy/CNET Raptic's cases come in a variety of styles and cost a little less than competing premium cases from Speck and OtterBox. Both the Raptic Air (left), which I personally like best, is $30. So is the thicker Raptic Shield (middle). The Terrain (right, in blue) is $40, but it's the only one of these three that is fully made in America and biodegradable. The Shield and Terrain have 10-foot drop protection, while the Air is rated for 13-foot drop protection.

David Carnoy/CNET Casetify is known for its eye-catching designs on the back of a clear case. They're relatively slim, sleek-looking cases that offer decent protection and come in a variety of design patterns, with some definite appeal to teenagers. Some of the designs are hit-or-miss, but I liked the samples I got. I should note that prices appear to have gone up: Casetify cases now start at $55.

David Carnoy/CNET Rokform's been making tough iPhone cases for years and aside from their durability, their key feature is the ability to use them with various mounts -- including bike and motorcycle mounts -- that are sold separately. I personally prefer the Crystal series but the Rugged case is slightly more, well, rugged. The new iPhone 13 models are also MagSafe cases, so they cost $10 more than the iPhone 12 models. Rokform's cases have removable magnets and they're compatible with wireless charging if you remove the included center magnet. "With the lower magnet still intact, you can still wireless-charge while utilizing magnetic mounting and all of our mounts," Rokform says.

David Carnoy/CNET British case-maker Gear4, now owned by Zagg, makes cases that are right up there with OtterBox and Speck, all of them lined with the company's D3O shock-absorbing material and featuring beveled edges to protect your phone. I've tried the new Brooklyn Snap (on left) Santa Cruz Snap (on right), both of which are MagSafe-equipped and rated for 13-foot drop protection. However, several other case styles are available, most of them with eye-catching designs.

David Carnoy/CNET Tech 21 has a range of iPhone 13 cases, including its ultra-protective Evo Max (pictured left), which is rated for 20-foot drops and has a slide cover to protect the iPhone 13's back cameras along with a holster you can clip to your belt. Additionally, Tech 21 is making a few different models in its new Evo Art line (pictured right). Also such favorites as the Evo Check return and the Evo Clear is equipped with MagSafe.

David Carnoy/CNET Smartish's affordable, simple, slim cases and wallet cases return for the iPhone 13. The Wallet Slayer 2.0 case (pictured on right) costs $25 and comes in a variety of designs. It holds three credit cards plus cash and you can use one of your credit cards as a kickstand. The Wallet Slayer Vol. 1 (two cases pictured in middle) is $20. Smartish also sells a MagSafe case called the Gripmunk for $20 (pictured left in purple). It's one of the most affordable MagSafe cases and is easy to grip, as its name implies. There's also a simple translucent version of the Gripmunk without MagSafe for $15. It's actually pretty nice.

David Carnoy/CNET Like Lifeproof, Catalyst made a name for itself with waterproof cases, but it now focuses on standard protective case options and has two new models for the iPhone 13: the Vibe (left) and the Influence (right), which has a see-through frosted back. Both cases have perforations on the corners that allow you to attach various accessories (sold separately), such as lanyards and carabiners. Both have 10-foot drop protection.

David Carnoy/CNET Mous makes several cases that have eye-catching designs, all lined with the AiroShock material that the company says delivers excellent protection in a slim design. They do seem durable and all include a lifetime warranty. Its new MagSafe-enabled Limitless 4.0 cases are compatible with MagSafe accessory and charger options, including Mous' own MagSafe accessories. Earlier Mous cases had a SIM card storage slot on the inside of the smartphone case for international travelers in the habit of swapping SIM cards. However, these don't.

David Carnoy/CNET UK-based Torro makes some nice leather-clad cases that aren't too expensive (a leather case typically tends to cost over $50). The Torro Leather Bumper ($38) is a pretty straightforward bumper case with a leather back while the Wallet Case ($38) is a bit swankier overall, has a magnetic clasp and multiple card slots and converts into a stand for video viewing. It's one of the better folio wallet cases you'll find for the money. Both leather case options are available in multiple colors. Note that the cases pictured here are for the iPhone 12 and 12 Pro, but the iPhone 13 cases look almost identical.

David Carnoy/CNET Incipio returns with an assortment of cases for the new iPhone 13 models, including the Grip and Grip with Magsafe (pictured left -- $50), sturdy Duo ($30) and Duo with MagSafe (pictured right -- $40) with 12-foot drop protection and the $40 Organicore, an eco case that's 100% compostable (it's now available with a translucent back for the first time). Also, the new Design Series ($35) is worth checking out. All are available in multiple color options.

David Carnoy/CNET Case-Mate makes a variety of color cases, some of which have glitter integrated into their translucent designs. I only got a look at the "Cute as a Dumpling" and twinkle ombre cases, but there are plenty of cooler designs and some offer MagSafe options for $10 more. The Case-Mate site offers a 20% discount on your first order.

David Carnoy/CNET Incipio picked up the Kate Spade brand, so you're basically getting a decent Incipio case with fashion sensibility. These are obviously geared toward women, but I did appreciate their eye-catching designs -- and there are plenty more to choose from (and some, like the middle pictured, are MagSafe cases).

David Carnoy/CNET I personally wouldn't stick this case on my phone because I like to use a case that truly protects it. But if you're someone who doesn't like cases or just wants minimal protection, Totallee makes a case that's very close to paper thin. The case costs $39, which seems like a lot considering how thin it is, but it is eco-friendly (it's compostable) and does have a raised "lip" around the camera that prevents damage to the camera lens, Totallee says. Totallee also makes a very slim clear TPU case (pictured left) that offers a little more protection for the same price. I like that one better, but it is slightly thicker.

David Carnoy/CNET Incipio also makes cases under the Coach brand and they manage to live up to the quality you might expect. They aren't cheap, but they also aren't insanely expensive. The Leather Folio wallet case ($95) looks and feels fairly luxurious, and it also comes in a version with Coach's "signature canvas" (center). The Slim Wrap leather case (left) also looks pretty swank and feels sturdy. You can also get standard polypropylene Coach cases for $50, but the leather or fabric models are more true to the brand.

David Carnoy/CNET I wasn't a fan of earlier Pelican cases, which were very protective but just a little too bulky (and ugly), but in the last few years (starting with the iPhone 11), the company (which is now owned by Case-Mate) added slimmer designs, including the Protector, which is now a MagSafe case. The Case-Mate site offers a 20% discount on your first order.