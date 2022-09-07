This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product.

The iPhone turns 15 with the iPhone 14, one of the handful of new products announced at Wednesday's Apple event. To recap: iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, Watch Series 8, Watch Ultra, Watch SE and AirPods Pro (2nd Generation). All will be available for preorder over the next few weeks, and some ship as soon as Sept. 16.

Apple announced the latest version of the iPhone's operating system, 1OS 16, at WWDC in June, and at the "Far Out" we saw features like Crash Detection, Always On display and Dynamic Island in action.

Want a play-by-play, detailed summary? Check out our archived live blog.

Apple iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max side by side showing sizes iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max Pro Display XDR-like specs come to the Pro screens with the Super Retina XDR. The new camera notch on the pro expands and contracts to accommodate notifications and information which you can interactive with called the "Dynamic Island." Better brightness management and refresh rate variety is available to manage battery life, and keeps the new Always On display from being too draining. The new 4nm A16 Bionic chip is faster and requires lower power than the A15. A new Display Engine within it speeds display rendering and the updated image signal processing adds similar boosts in photo quality to the lower-end models. A 48MP sensor with support for pixel binning (4 pixels) allows for better sensitivity in low light shooting at 12MP. A new 2X telephoto setting and a 48mm mode, plus support for 48 megapixels in ProRaw. Video also gets Action Mode and 24fps shooting. They come in space black and deep purple in addition to the traditional silver and gold. Prices start at $999 (£1,099, AU$1,749) for the Pro, $1,099 for the Pro Max (£1,199, AU$1,899) and you can preorder starting Sept. 9; they're available on Sept. 16. iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max Get Official Reveal at Apple's Event

Apple Adds New A16 Processor to iPhone 14 Pro Series Only

Apple iPhone 14's 'Dynamic Island': An Amusing Way to Say 'Notch'



Apple/Screenshot by Sarah Lord/CNET Apple Watch Series 8 New watch faces, an always on display and larger display (thanks to smaller bezels), along with better durability are the highlights of the new series. There's better menstrual cycle tracking thanks to a new suite of features, including a new temperature sensor to get ovulation estimation, among other things. There are also new safety features, such as crash detection to provide automatic notification to emergency services and contacts. It's made possible by updated motion sensing with a new gyroscope and accelerometer. Low power mode disables some of the less necessary features, like always-on display, to extend to a claimed 36 hours. International roaming will also be rolling out on all cell models running WatchOS 9. And pretty new colors and bands. Prices start at $399 (£419, AU$629), and includes three months of Apple Fitness Plus free. It's available Sept. 16, but preorders are open now. WatchOS 9 will be available starting Monday, Sept. 12. Apple Watch Adds New Temperature Sensor For Fertility Tracking

Crash Detection Feature Comes to Apple Watch Series 8

Apple Apple Watch SE Apple's entry-priced Watch gets bigger, faster and improved pairing for kids without iPhones, and the back case now matches the finishes. It's made of many recycled materials. It also has the same sensors as Series 8 to enable crash detection. It's in preorder today, shipping Sept. 16. Prices start at $249 (£259, AU$399). Apple Watch SE Update Brings New Features to the Cheaper Watch

Apple Watch SE (2022) Preorder: Where to Buy Apple's Latest Entry-Level Watch

Apple/Screenshot by Sarah Lord/CNET Apple Watch Ultra "Extreme" is the watchword for this model. It's the most rugged yet, made of titanium, with a bezel to product the display from impact. There are new bands designed for specific activities (alpine, trail and oceanic). There's a new Action button for quick physical control, plus the controls are designed to be usable when wearing gloves. An improved mic, built-in cellular, a huge battery for up to 36 hours (which can reach up to 60 hours via new optimization setting) plus a new complex face and night mode for better visibility are some highlights. Inside, there's a new GPS designed for better results in city-like environments and it uses a mic array for better pickup. It's also got a ton of new apps targeting specific types of activities, like a dive computer and wayfinder system. Apple Watch Ultra will be $799 (£849, AU$1,299), and automatically includes cellular. Preorders are open now, and the Watch Ultra will be available Sept. 23. Apple Watch Ultra Announced at Far Out Event