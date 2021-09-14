iPhone 13 brings a new design and stylish colors. Here's what to know

Apple

The iPhone 13 line, unveiled Tuesday at an Apple hardware event, includes new colors and design changes that give the phones an upgrade over last year's iPhone 12 models. The four models -- a base iPhone 13, a Mini, a Pro and a Pro Max -- feature changes like a smaller notch, greater battery life and new camera tricks. (Here's how to preorder the iPhone 13.)

Here are some of the notable color and design changes and upgrades you'll find in the iPhone 13 line, compared to the iPhone 12.

iPhone 13 sizes

These are the confirmed iPhone 13 sizes:

iPhone 13 Mini: 5.4-inch

iPhone 13: 6.1-inch

iPhone 13 Pro: 6.1-inch

iPhone 13 Pro Max: 6.7-inch



These sizes are the same as the iPhone 12, but just slightly thicker and heavier.

A smaller notch

Apple has included a notched display on every iPhone since the 2017 iPhone X, as a place for the selfie camera. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo in March predicted that the iPhone 13 will have a smaller notch than its predecessors. At the event, Apple confirmed that the iPhone 13's notch is 20% smaller than it was on the iPhone 12.

Some people thought that we had gotten a glimpse of a notchless iPhone during an episode of the popular Apple TV Plus series Ted Lasso. In two brief scenes of episode 6 in season 2, we see an iPhone without a notch running iOS. Some speculated that the phone in question could have been the iPhone 13. But despite the buzz generated by shots of the phone, it now seems more likely that it was a CGI imperfection in post-production than a sneak peek of Apple's new iPhone.

The same Lightning port

While the headphone jack is a thing of the past for iPhones, some had predicted that the rise of MagSafe accessories last year meant that the next iPhone would be portless. However, all iPhone 13 models still do have a Lightning port.

A 120Hz display

As was predicted by Kuo in March, the two iPhone 13 Pro models feature a 120Hz display. The number of hertz a phone screen is able to display refers to its number of frames per second, which determines how fast and smooth the screen feels when you're scrolling through apps and web pages. It also affects how smooth supported games feel.

Many people were expecting to see the 120Hz refresh rate in the iPhone 12, since some higher-end phones, including the Samsung Galaxy S21 and the OnePlus 8 Pro, have this feature. On Twitter, tech analyst and leaker Jon Prosser claimed the decision not to implement 120Hz in the iPhone 12 pro was made due to battery life issues, since 5G drains so much battery on its own. But that will likely be less of a problem in the iPhone 13, which has a longer battery life.

Óscar Gutiérrez/CNET

A bigger battery

All four iPhone 13 models feature longer-lasting batteries than their iPhone 12 counterparts. This supports the 120Hz display on the Pro models. The extended battery life results from a combination of a bigger battery, iOS 15 and the A15 Bionic chip.

Here's how much longer, according to Apple, the new phones' batteries will last compared with their iPhone 12 counterparts:

iPhone 13: 2.5 hours

iPhone 13 Mini: 1.5 hours

iPhone 13 Pro: 1.5 hours

iPhone 13 Pro Max: 2.5 hours

The new iPhones also have a Smart Data Mode that automatically shifts to LTE when 5G isn't needed.

A slightly thicker width and heavier phone

The iPhone 13 and 13 Pro models are very slightly thicker than their iPhone 12 predecessors. While the iPhone 12 was 7.4mm thick and weighed 5.78 oz., the 13 is 7.65mm thick and weighs 6.14 oz. But that's a difference that most people probably won't notice.

Apple

iPhone 13 colors

The iPhone 13 and 13 Mini come in five colors: starlight, midnight, blue, pink and Product Red. Meanwhile, the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max come in silver, graphite, gold and Sierra blue.

In comparison, the iPhone 12 comes in six colors: deep blue, minty green, Project Red, white, black and, most recently, purple. The iPhone 12 Pro models are available in silver, graphite, gold and Pacific blue.

For more, check out our review of the iPhone 12 and the best ways to sell or trade in your old iPhone.