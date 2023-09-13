X

iOS 16.6.1: You Should Download This Vital iPhone Update Now

The update patches a zero-day security issue that might be actively exploited.

While you wait for iOS 17, you should download iOS 16.6.1.

Apple released iOS 16.6.1 on Sept. 7, just days before the tech giant unveiled the iPhone 15 lineup, Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 at its "Wonderlust" event. The company also announced that iOS 17 would be released for free to the public on Monday, Sept. 18, but you should really download iOS 16.6.1 now. The update patches two security vulnerabilities that might be actively exploited, including a zero-day exploit.

CNET Tech Tips logo

To download the update, go to Settings > General > Software Update, tap Install Now and follow the onscreen prompts. 

Apple said this iOS update patches two issues that might be actively exploited. 

One issue is in the Wallet app. Apple said a maliciously crafted attachment could lead to arbitrary code execution. That means a third party could steal your data or hack your device for other nefarious purposes, according to the IT services company Okta

Apple said this issue was found with help from the Citizen Lab at the University of Torontoʼs Munk School. The school called this issue a zero-click, zero-day exploit, and said the exploit was found on the device of a person "employed by a Washington, DC-based civil society organization with international offices." 

The school also advised everyone to update their devices immediately.

The second issue is in Image I/O, the iOS framework that allows applications to read and write image formats on your iPhone. Apple said that a maliciously crafted image may lead to arbitrary code execution here, as well. 

For more Apple news, here's everything Apple announced at its Wonderlust event, what to know about the iPhone 15 lineup and what to know about the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2.

Check Out Apple's New iPhone 15 and Pro Lineup and Their Features

