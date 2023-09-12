Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 Now Available to Order

Apple unveiled the new Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 during its "Wonderlust" event Tuesday. These Apple Watches are immediately available for purchase, but will start shipping Sept. 22. The Apple Watch Series 9 starts at $399 and the Apple Watch Ultra will run you $799, while the Apple Watch SE second generation (released last year) remains at $249. As with its iPhone 15 line, Apple made no notable price changes to its smartwatches this time around.

Standout features on the Apple Watch Series 9 include a new S9 chipset, making it faster than ever while being even more power efficient. This chip enables a Double Tap feature that lets you operate the watch while just tapping your thumb and index finger together on your watch-wearing hand.

You can also summon Siri on command, and it has a brighter display. Health data is also easier to access with all the data you could need. Another fun feature is precision finding, which means you won't misplace your iPhone ever again. With this new feature you'll see both the distance and direction to your iPhone on your Apple Watch.

The Ultra 2 also pumps up the maximum screen brightness to 3,000 nits, a significant increase from the original Ultra's 2,000-nit display. Athletes will enjoy the more advanced metrics for running and cycling, as well as extended battery life, which promises up to 36 hours from a single charge and 72 hours with the low power setting enabled.

The Series 9 and Ultra 2 models can be ordered today at Apple, with more vendors undoubtedly following soon.

