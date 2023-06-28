Google Pixel Fold Will Have Replacement Parts on iFixit. How to Get Them

Advertiser Disclosure Advertiser Disclosure This advertising widget is powered by Navi and contains advertisements that Navi may be paid for in different ways. You will not be charged for engaging with this advertisement. While we strive to provide a wide range of offers, this advertising widget does not include information about every product or service that may be available to you. We make reasonable efforts to ensure that information in the featured advertisements is up to date, each advertiser featured in this widget is responsible for the accuracy and availability of its offer details. It is possible that your actual offer terms from an advertiser may be different than the offer terms in this advertising widget and the advertised offers may be subject to additional terms and conditions of the advertiser which will be presented to you prior to making a purchase. All information is presented without any warranty or guarantee to you.

Google wants you to worry less about breaking your brand new foldable phone. The tech giant is making official replacement parts for the Google Pixel Fold available from iFixit, allowing you to repair it yourself.

Google has been partnering with iFixit to sell replacement parts for its Pixel phones since last year, including batteries, displays, cameras and other parts. iFixit, which also sells official replacement parts for tech companies like Steam and Logitech, already has its repair guide for the Google Pixel Fold live, but has yet to add replacement parts to its store. A Google spokesperson told CNET it doesn't yet have a set date for when the parts will be added.

Apple, Samsung and Microsoft similarly sell DIY fix-it parts for their phones and tablets, but this appears to be a first for foldable devices.

Google launched the Pixel Fold, its first foldable device, this week. You can read CNET's review of the $1,799 Pixel Fold, see a comparison on all foldable phones currently available and find the best deals for the new foldable phone here.

How to get replacement parts to fix your own Pixel phone

If your phone is broken, here's how to get the replacement parts you need.

1. Go to the iFixit online store for your geographic region.

2. Type "Pixel" into the search bar at the top.

3. Scroll through all the options to find what you need -- it'll show an entire kit, complete with tools, to repair your screen, battery or each type of camera; or individual parts sold separately to repair things like the display adhesive, graphite sheet and silicon pad. Make sure you select the right phone for your replacement parts.

4. Once you click on the option you need, it'll show you what's included in the kit. There will also be a notice to tell you it's a genuine Google part, and some tips.

5. Before you add it to cart and buy it, the bottom of the page has a link to the guide you'll need to fix whatever part you've selected, as well as an estimate on how long the repair will take you and a difficulty level.

Again, replacement parts are not yet available for the Pixel Fold, but are available for every other Pixel phone from the Pixel 2 onwards. If you're looking for a new phone, here's CNET's list of the best foldable phones on the market, as well as the best cellphone plans for June 2023.