Google Pixel Fold: Where to Bag Big Savings on Google's Foldable Phone

Samsung isn't the only brand with a new large-screen foldable phone on the market this year. The Pixel Fold is the first foldable device from Google, and has already earned a spot on our list of the best phones for 2023. And if you're looking to get your hands on one of these sleek and powerful Androids, there are a few deals out there that can knock as much as $1,000 off the starting price. We've rounded up the best Pixel Fold deals available at both carriers and retailers below so you can snag one for less.

Google's new foldable has a book-style folding design with a 5.8-inch external display and a 7.6-inch internal panel. It's powered by the company's in-house Tensor G2 chip and has all the features you'd expect from a high-end device, like 256GB of storage, 12GB of RAM and a triple-lens camera system with a 48-megapixel main camera, a 10.8-megapixel telephoto lens and a 10.8-megapixel ultrawide camera.

Whether you're the ultimate Google fan or just want to be on the cutting edge of technology, we're rounding up the best Pixel Fold deals below so you can get your hands on one. And you can check out our roundup of all the best deals on Samsung's Z Fold 5 foldable to see which model is right for you.

How much does the Pixel Fold cost?

The Google Pixel Fold launched at $1,799 in the US, putting it right on par with the starting price of Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 5. And the price jumps up to $1,919 if you want a 512GB model with double the storage.

What colors does the Pixel Fold come in?

The Pixel Fold comes in just two colors: white and black. That's a slimmed-down palette compared with previous Pixel-branded phones.

Best Pixel Fold deals

Google Store Up to $590 off with trade-in If you want to grab the new Pixel Fold directly from Google, you can save up to $590 with an eligible trade-in -- with the iPhone 14 lineup bringing you the biggest discount. However, Google also accepts phones from Samsung, LG, Motorola and others. See at Google Store

AT&T Up to $800 off with installment plan AT&T customers can pick up the Google Pixel Fold for as little as $30 per month. All you need to do to get this discount is have or switch to an eligible unlimited plan, and purchase this device on an installment plan. The discount is then applied as bill credits over a 36-month period, and you'll have to pay the remaining balance if you cancel service before then. AT&T also has its own trade-in program where you can save even more in exchange for your old phone from Apple, Google, Samsung and other brands, but it's not required to qualify for this deal. See at AT&T