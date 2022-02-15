iFixit is Going to Sell Steam Deck Parts

iFixit

Valve has announced iFixit will be supplying replacement parts for its upcoming console. The Nintendo Switch-esque Steam Deck launches later this month.

"If you watched our Take a look inside Steam Deck video (aka the 'please don't do this' video), you may remember we said certain Steam Deck replacement parts would be available for purchase," Valve said Tuesday. "Today, we're announcing that iFixit will be one of the authorized sellers of Steam Deck replacement parts."

iFixit posted a teardown of the Steam Deck earlier Tuesday.

Following a major delay, the first batch of Valve's Steam Deck handheld gaming system will be sent out on Feb. 25, with units to arrive in the hands of gamers around Feb. 28. It was originally slated to ship in December, but was hit by supply chain issues that delayed the console.

The Steam Deck retails for $399 for the 64GB model, $529 for 256GB and $649 for 512GB.