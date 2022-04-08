Google Partnering With iFixit to Sell Pixel Replacement Parts

Andrew Hoyle/CNET

Google is partnering with iFixit to sell official replacement parts for its Pixel phones later this year, making it easier for independent professionals and consumers to repair the devices.

The news follows similar moves by Apple and Samsung and will cover models ranging from the Pixel 2 to the Pixel 6 Pro, along with future Pixel models. The parts will sold through ifixit.com and be available in the US, UK, Canada, Australia and European Union countries where Pixels are sold.

The parts, which will include batteries, replacement displays and cameras, will be available either individually or in iFixit kits, which include tools needed to perform the repairs like specialty screwdriver bits, Google said.

For Pixel users not comfortable with doing repairs themselves, Google said it also plans to expand the availability of the training, documentation, tools and spare parts that it currently makes available to its authorized repair partners.