Galaxy S23 vs. iPhone 14: Does Samsung or Apple Have the Best Phone?

Last week at its Samsung Unpacked event in San Francisco, Samsung officially took the wraps off its new Galaxy S23 line, introducing the S23, S23 Plus and S23 Ultra.

Last week at its Samsung Unpacked event in San Francisco, Samsung officially took the wraps off its new Galaxy S23 line, introducing the S23, S23 Plus and S23 Ultra. The new phones, the latest in Samsung's popular Galaxy S line, have a host of feature and camera improvements, and on paper they seem poised to be among the top phones of the year. The 2023 era of flagship phones has begun.

Though the line is one of the first major tech launches of the year, the phone space is competitive. Apple and Google just refreshed their respective flagship lineups last fall, with Apple unveiling the Phone 14 and Google touting the Pixel 7. And new devices, including the OnePlus 11 5G, are right around the corner.

Samsung's devices are often directly compared to Apple's, so we're going to take a look at how the base S23 and the base iPhone 14 stack up when it comes to specs.

James Martin/CNET

Samsung Galaxy S23 specs vs. Apple iPhone 14

Galaxy S23 iPhone 14 Display size, resolution, brightness 6.1-inch AMOLED; FHD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels); 120Hz Adaptive Refresh Rate; 1,750 nits 6.1-inch OLED; 2,532x1,170 pixels; 1,200 nits Pixel density 425 ppi 460 ppi Dimensions (Inches) 2.79 x 5.76 x 0.3 inches 5.78 x 2.82 x 0.31 inches Dimensions (Millimeters) 70.9 x 146.3 x 7.6mm 147 x 72 x 7.8mm Weight (Ounces, Grams) 5.93 oz.; 168.1g 6.07 oz.; 172g Mobile software Android 13 iOS 16 Camera 50-megapixel (wide), 12-megapixel (ultra-wide), 10-megapixel (telephoto) 12-megapixel (wide), 12-megapixel (ultrawide) Front-facing camera 12-megapixel 12-megapixel Video capture 8K at 30 fps 4K at 60 fps Processor Galaxy-optimized Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Apple A15 Bionic RAM/Storage 8GB RAM + 128GB 8GB RAM + 256GB 128GB, 256GB, 512GB Expandable storage None None Battery/Charging speeds 3,900 mAh (25W wired charging) Undisclosed; Apple claims 20 hours of video playback (25W wired charging) Fingerprint sensor In-display None (Face ID) Connector USB-C Lightning Headphone jack None None Special features 5G, 120Hz display, water-resistant (IP68), wireless PowerShare to charge other devices 5G enabled; MagSafe; water-resistant (IP68); wireless charging; dual-SIM capabilities (e-SIM) Price off-contract (USD) $800 (8GB/128GB) $799 (128GB), $899 (256GB), $1,099 (512GB) Price (GBP) £769 (8GB/128GB) £849 (128GB) Price (AUD) AU$1,249 (8GB/128GB) AU$1,399 (128GB)