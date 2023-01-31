Samsung Unpacked Is Tomorrow: How to Watch the Galaxy S23 Reveal Live

Samsung's February Unpacked event is less than a day away. The event, scheduled for 10 a.m. PT (1 p.m. ET) Wednesday at the Masonic Auditorium in San Francisco, is expected to usher in the company's latest flagship smartphone series -- the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus and Galaxy S23 Ultra.

If you want to tune in to Samsung Unpacked this year, here's what you need to know.

Now playing: Watch this: What We Expect From Samsung Unpacked 2023

What time is Samsung Unpacked 2023?

Samsung Unpacked 2023 is set to start on Feb. 1 at 10 a.m. PT. Below you'll find the start times for various regions across the globe:

Honolulu: 8 a.m. HST

Los Angeles: 10 a.m. PT

Mexico City: 12 p.m. CST

New York: 1 p.m. ET

Sao Paulo: 3 p.m. BRT

London: 6 p.m. GMT

Cairo: 8 p.m. EET

Mumbai: 11:30 p.m. IST (Feb. 2)

Shanghai: 2 a.m. CST (Feb. 2)

Tokyo: 3 a.m. JST (Feb. 2)

Melbourne: 5 a.m. AEDT (Feb. 2)

Where can I watch Samsung Unpacked 2023?

You can watch the Samsung Unpacked 2023 livestream on Samsung.com or on Samsung's YouTube channel. Samsung's YouTube stream is embedded at the top of this post. CNET will be reporting live from the event, with updates leading up to and during the livestream hitting our Samsung Unpacked live blog.

CNET will also be having a watch party, which you can join over at our official YouTube channel.

What will be expected at Samsung Unpacked 2023?

We're expecting Samsung to announce the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus and Galaxy S23 Ultra, but we're likely to know more the closer we get to Feb. 1. Check out Lisa Eadicicco's commentary on what Samsung needs to do to improve its next flagship phone.

