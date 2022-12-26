OnePlus Shares First Looks at Its New OnePlus 11 5G Phone, Buds Pro 2 Earbuds

OnePlus has already said that its new OnePlus 11 5G flagship phone and Buds Pro 2 earbuds will debut in February. But just because the calendar hasn't yet flipped to 2023 doesn't mean the company won't start amping up the teasing now.

On Monday the Chinese phone company revealed the first official looks at both products. While we don't yet have specs or a clear look at the front, we do get a few clear looks at the back of the 11 5G and its triple rear camera array that comes complete with Hasselblad branding.

OnePlus

There isn't a clear look at the alert slider, but OnePlus has previously confirmed that the switch will return on the 11 5G.

As for other specs, a recent leak from the website 91Mobiles suggests that the phone will feature a 6.7-inch QHD Plus AMOLED screen, run on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor with up to 16GB of RAM and pack 100W fast charging. As for the cameras, the site reports that the three rear lenses will be a 50-megapixel main lens, a 48-megapixel ultrawide, as well as a 32-megapixel 2x telephoto, respectively. The site adds that a 16-megapixel camera will be on the front.

Beyond the new phone and earbuds, OnePlus has been teasing that it is going to expand its product portfolio in 2023 and the company has already begun teasing its upcoming mechanical keyboard in India. While the company sells only phones, a watch and earbuds in the US, in other markets it has a wider product lineup. In India, for example, OnePlus also sells televisions, monitors as well as additional wearables.