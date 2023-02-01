Galaxy S23 Preorder and Trade-In Deals: Best Places to Buy Samsung's Latest Phones

With the Samsung Galaxy S23 now officially unveiled at today's Unpacked event, it's time to start scoping out the best Galaxy S23 deals at this preorder stage. You might want to be the first to get your hands on Samsung's latest flagships, or maybe it's just time to upgrade from an older phone. In either case, we'll help you save some cash on your S23 purchase.

Lisa Eadicicco/CNET

Samsung's refreshed Galaxy S lineup includes the Galaxy S23, S23 Plus and S23 Ultra. All three models retain the same screen sizes as the 2022 models at 6.1, 6.6 and 6.8 inches, respectively, with a refined external design and some modest upgrades to the camera hardware, battery sizes and internal storage of the larger two models. A special version of Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, optimized for the new Galaxy S23 lineup, powers the new phones, which the company claims should result in faster performance.

All three phones will be released on Feb. 17 and are available to preorder now with prices starting at $800.

How much does the Galaxy S23 cost?

The three models of the Galaxy S23 are available in various storage configurations. US pricing for each model starts at:

Samsung Galaxy S23: $800

Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus: $1,000

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: $1,200

Note that Samsung has improved the base storage for the Galaxy S23 Plus and S23 Ultra, doubling it to 256GB instead of the 128GB found in the S22 models. The base-spec Galaxy S23 model remains at 128GB, however. Both the Samsung Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus offer 8GB of RAM, while the Galaxy S23 Ultra comes with 12GB of RAM.

What colors does the Galaxy S23 come in?

Samsung

As always, Samsung is launching its latest phones in an attractive array of colors. This time, there's a selection of nature-inspired colors including phantom black, cream, green and lavender. All three S23 phones are available in those four colors regardless of where you buy them from, though Samsung is also offering four colors exclusive to . Those colors are lime, graphite, sky blue and red.

Best Galaxy S23 preorder deals

Go straight to the source for your Galaxy S23 preorder. Samsung will upgrade the storage of your device at no extra cost, and you can nab as much as $150 in free Samsung credit. You'll also gain access to Samsung's online-exclusive colors. Better yet, if you've got an old phone to trade in, you can get as much as $500 toward your new unlocked device. Rakuten members can further supercharge these discounts with up to 15% cash back. Samsung also has some attractive carrier offers with as much as $1,000 off with an eligible trade-in. Finally, many of these offers can be further enhanced for Rakuten members (up to 15% cash back) and for students, educators, first responders, government workers and/or military members, veterans and their families (see Samsung's site for discount details).

Best Buy is offering a few ways to save on the S23 lineup at launch, including up to $600 with an eligible trade-in as well as a free storage upgrade and $100 back in the form of a Best Buy gift card. If you shop at Best Buy regularly, that's as good as getting cash back. Various carrier deals are also available through Best Buy.

Preorder an unlocked Galaxy S23 via Amazon and you'll get double the base storage at no extra cost and nab an Amazon gift card to spend on future purchases. You'll get $50 in Amazon credit with the regular Galaxy S23 or $100 if you go for the S23 Plus or S23 Ultra.

Preorder your S23 at Verizon and you can get as much as $800 when with an eligible trade-in and an Unlimited plan, plus you'll get upgraded to the next storage tier at no extra cost. Switchers to Verizon will get a further $200 Verizon gift card, too. Other offers include a free Galaxy Watch5 and Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G with purchase, though it's worth noting these cellular-enabled devices each require a new line to be added.

Purchase your Galaxy S23 device on a qualifying installment agreement with AT&T and trade in your old device for up to $1,000 off. Better yet, the device you hand over simply needs to be worth $35 to be eligible for the discount, which will be applied via monthly bill credits over 36 months. Plus, you can get the same free storage upgrade being offered at various retailers right now.

New and existing customers can get the Samsung Galaxy S23 or S23 Plus for free (up to $1,000 off) when trading in on Magenta Max. The discount will be applied over 24 monthly bill credits. If you don't go for Magenta Max, you can still score up to $500 off with an eligible trade-in or up to $400 with a new line.

Xfinity is offering new customers $500 off their Galaxy S23 preorder when porting in a number on a new line on a 24-month plan. Existing customers can also nab the $500 discount when upgrading to the latest Samsung flagships, or get $800 off with a qualifying device trade-in.

Updated after original publication with additional offers and more details.