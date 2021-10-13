Future AirPods could check your posture and temperature, report says

CNET

Apple could be looking into ways to bring health features to its AirPods, according to a report Wednesday from the Wass Street Journal.

Citing people familiar with the plans, the Journal said Apple could be studying ways to enhance hearing, take body temperature and monitor posture.

Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Bringing these types of capabilities to AirPods would be the latest way Apple is making a push into health. A September report also from the Journal said that Apple might bring a thermometer and blood pressure tool to a future Apple Watch. Another September report from the Journal said the company is also looking at how to use the iPhone to detect depression and cognitive decline.

Apple is set to hold another product event Oct. 18.