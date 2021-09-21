Apple reportedly working on depression-diagnosis feature

Background by Pixabay/Image by Angela Lang/CNET

Apple is working with the University of California, Los Angeles, and pharmaceutical company Biogen to develop an iPhone feature that can diagnose both depression and cognitive decline, The Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday. In documents and interviews obtained by the Journal, Apple is looking to build a reliable detection algorithm by identify signals found in iPhone users' biometric data, including sleep patterns, mobility and the way you type on your iPhone. That algorithm, Apple hopes, could become the basis for new iPhone features.

Apple's code name for the UCLA project is "Seabreeze," the Journal reported. For the Biogen project, the code name is "Pi."

Read more: A new Apple Watch alert tells you how fit (or unfit) you are

The Journal said Apple's other brain-related research partnership seeks to create an algorithm to detect childhood autism by culling data from the iPhone's camera and analyzing kids' data. That partnership is reportedly with Duke University.

Apple did not immediately respond to CNET's request for comment.

Read more: It's getting easier to share your Apple Health data with doctors for telehealth appointments