Apple Watch may get thermometer, blood-pressure measure in future versions, report says

Apple reportedly has some ambitious health features in store for future versions of its Apple Watch. The tech giant is working on giving the Apple Watch a "tool to tell users when their blood pressure is increasing and a thermometer to help with fertility planning," according to a report Wednesday from The Wall Street Journal.

The fertility feature could be available as soon as next year, said the Journal, citing unnamed sources and internal Apple documents. The company is also reportedly working on improvements to the Apple Watch's irregular-heartbeat monitoring and sleep tracking, which could be available next year.

Apple has made health and fitness one of the key elements of the Apple Watch. With the Apple Watch Series 6 last year, Apple introduced a sensor that can measure blood oxygen level and unveiled Fitness Plus, a subscription service offering workout routines and more. The continued push to add more sensors and health tools could help keep the Apple Watch ahead of competitors also looking to secure a place on people's wrists by offering improved health tech.

It's unclear when the reported blood pressure tool would be ready to launch. Apple is studying using sensors that measure "the speed of the wave a heart beat sends through a person's arteries," according to the Journal. This would reportedly let the Apple Watch show people how their blood pressure is trending but fall short of offering a "baseline measure of systolic and diastolic blood pressure." The feature is still in development and could change, said the Journal.

Apple could show off its next smartwatch, the Apple Watch Series 7, at a rumored September Apple event alongside the iPhone 13. While these reported health features aren't expected to debut in the Apple Watch 7, the new smartwatch will likely come with the company's WatchOS 8 software, announced at WWDC this past June.

Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.