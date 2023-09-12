Apple Watch Series 9 Gets New Double Tap Gesture, Faster Performance

Apple just announced the Apple Watch Series 9, bringing faster performance, on-device Siri processing and a new means of interacting with the watch through a gesture called Double Tap. These changes should make interacting with the watch feel faster and more instantaneous, continuing a theme Apple introduced with its WatchOS 10 update in June.

Among the most notable new features is Double Tap. Simply tap your index finger and thumb together twice, and you'll be able to perform tasks like answering a call. The idea behind the new gesture is to make it easier to use the watch without having to use your other hand.

Since the Apple Watch Series 9 can process data on the device itself, Siri should perform faster since it doesn't have to send requests to the cloud. But even more importantly, you'll be able to ask Siri for health-related questions, such as how much you slept last night. That's particularly important given the Apple Watch's popularity as a health and fitness tracker.

There are also new integrations between the Apple Watch and HomePod that makes it possible to see media playing on your device at the top of the watch's Smart Stack widgets.

The aluminum version of the Series 9 will be available in pink, starlight (white), silver, midnight (black) and Product Red, the special edition color that contributes to the Global Fund's fight against AIDS and Covid-19. The stainless steel edition will come in gold, silver and graphite.

Apple leads the global smartwatch market with 22% of shipments in the second quarter of 2023, according to market research firm Counterpoint. Over the past three years, Apple has released new models alongside its primary smartwatch in an effort to appeal to new audiences, such as avid runners and those shopping on a lower budget.

In 2022, for example, it introduced the Apple Watch Ultra, a high-end watch with extra features geared toward outdoor enthusiasts. It also launched its first cheaper smartwatch in 2020, called the Apple Watch SE, and released a new version of that device in 2022.

But the flagship Apple Watch hasn't seen dramatic changes in recent years aside from the addition of a temperature sensor in 2022 and a larger screen in 2021. Apple is rumored to be working on a more significant overhaul to its watch in 2024 to mark the device's 10th anniversary, according to Bloomberg, which could be called the Apple Watch X.

This story is developing.