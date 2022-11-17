Verizon's New Test Drive Lets You Sample Its Network for Free for 30 Days

Verizon is following T-Mobile's lead and embracing eSIM as a way to let prospective customers try out its network before switching over. On Thursday the nation's largest wireless carrier announced a new "Verizon Test Drive" program that allows people with an unlocked, eSIM-compatible phone to connect to Verizon's network for 30 days.

The program, which is available now in beta, will give you unlimited talk, text and 100GB of 4G LTE/5G data including access to Verizon's faster 5G Ultra Wideband network should you have a compatible 5G phone. Like rival programs from T-Mobile, AT&T's Cricket and even Verizon's own Visible, the program is free and there is no credit check, need to give over a credit card number or commitment needed to partake.

At a month in length, Verizon's Test Drive is longer than Visible and Cricket's respective roughly two-week trials but shorter than T-Mobile's Network Pass which runs for three months. Similar to other trials you can only do the Test Drive trial once a year, with that clock starting from the first day you use the trial.

As with those programs, the Test Drive will add Verizon's service alongside your existing provider so you can compare the two in real time. It does not replace your existing phone number, which you can keep as your voice line while using Verizon's network for data to see how it performs.

The Verizon trial works with a variety of recent Apple, Samsung and Google devices. Apple devices date back to the iPhone XS line and Google devices go back to the Pixel 4 line, though according to Verizon's support page Samsung devices are limited to more modern models like the S21 and S22 lines, the Note 20 line, the Z Flip 3 and Flip 4, and the Z Fold 3 and Fold 4.

As with other carrier trial programs your phone will need to be unlocked to try this. Verizon automatically unlocks phones, even those bought on installment plans, after 60 days. T-Mobile automatically unlocks after all device payments are completed. AT&T will allow you to unlock your phone after you've completed all installment payments are finished, though you need to submit an unlock request to the carrier to have them release the phone.

To join the Test Drive you need to download the My Verizon through a QR code which can also be found on that support page under the "how to get and use Verizon Test Drive" section. Downloading the app directly from the App Store or Play Store, without scanning the QR code, will not give you the right app and won't let you sample Verizon's network.