Best Verizon Deals Available Now

There are plenty of great deals on phones and phone plans out there, but if you're on Verizon and are looking for the absolute best Verizon deals to take advantage of, we've got you covered. This focuses on deals that are available for current customers, meaning we aren't highlighting offers that require you to add a new line since most people want to upgrade phones they have on the plans they already have, not add a bunch of extra lines to "save" money.

It's also worth noting that carriers constantly update their deals. Verizon has some pretty compelling offers available now, though the best deals often require you to be on one of the carrier's newer, pricier unlimited plans called Do More, Play More or Get More.

In general, the best offers usually happen around new phone launches (February or March for Samsung Galaxy S phones, September for Apple iPhones, fall for Google Android phones) or the holidays but Verizon's deals right now aren't bad.

While some manufacturers, particularly Apple and Samsung, offer deals on their own websites and stores, most people look to carriers to buy new devices. We'll keep this page updated regularly with some of the best deals we're seeing on Verizon's website.

Best Verizon phone deals

Many of Verizon's phone deals are available to both new and existing customers, though trade-ins are often required to get the advertised prices. It's worth noting that these deals are split across 36 months of bill credits, meaning you'll need to remain a Verizon customer for at least three years in order for the phone to get paid off. If you cancel before that period is over you'll be responsible for any remaining charges associated with it.

Our researched and curated deals picks are below, but if you'd like a more customized deeper dive, check out , an independent marketplace (and CNET partner) that aggregates information on service plans and phone deals.

James Martin/CNET Verizon is offering existing customers a pretty solid discount on the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Mini and the iPhone 13 Pro Max right now, with the trade-in of an iPhone X (or later) getting you up to $800 off a new iPhone. Older iPhones, such as the iPhone 6 through the iPhone 8 (plus the second-gen iPhone SE), can get you $400 off. Android devices like the Galaxy S9 (or later), OnePlus 7 (or later) and Pixel 4 (or later) can also get you $800 off. Some older devices including the Pixel 3 could get you $400 off. As it has in the past, Verizon will even take broken phones for trade-ins, so long as the battery isn't "swelling, leaking or too hot to touch." The trade-in credit is split up between 36 bill credits. Canceling or transferring your service prior to that will result in you being responsible for the remaining charges. To get the deal, your line will need to be on a Play More, Do More or Get More unlimited plan.

Lisa Eadicicco/CNET The $800-off deal isn't only for iPhones. Verizon has the same promotion available for the latest Galaxy S22 phones, Z Flip 3 and Z Fold 3. Trade-in of an iPhone X (or later) gets you up to $800 off one of these Galaxy devices, which covers the cost of the 128GB Galaxy S22. Older iPhones, such as the iPhone 6 through the iPhone 8 (plus the second-gen iPhone SE), can get you $400 off. Android devices like the Galaxy S9 (or later), OnePlus 7 (or later), Pixel 4 (or later) can also get you $800 off. Some older devices, including the Pixel 3, could get you $400 off. As it has in the past, Verizon will even take broken phones for trade-ins, so long as the battery isn't "swelling, leaking or too hot to touch." The trade-in credit is split up between 36 bill credits. Canceling or transferring your service prior to that will result in you being responsible for the remaining charges. To get the deal, your line will need to be on a Play More, Do More or Get More unlimited plan.

Andrew Hoyle/CNET Looking for the latest Google smartphone? That $800 off deal applies here too. Trade-in of an iPhone X (or later) nets you up to $800 off one of these Pixel devices, covering the full cost of the $700 that the 128GB Pixel 6 costs. Older iPhones, such as the iPhone 6 through the iPhone 8 (plus the second-gen iPhone SE), can get you $400 off. Android devices like the Galaxy S9 (or later), OnePlus 7 (or later) and Pixel 4 (or later) can also get you $800 off. Some older devices, including the Pixel 3, could get you $400 off. As it has in the past, Verizon will even take broken phones for trade-ins, so long as the battery isn't "swelling, leaking or too hot to touch." The trade-in credit is split up between 36 bill credits. Canceling or transferring your service prior to that will result in you being responsible for the remaining charges. To get the deal, your line will need to be on a Play More, Do More or Get More unlimited plan.

Motorola Don't want an iPhone, Galaxy or Pixel? Well, that up $800-off deal also works for Motorola's Edge Plus 5G UW. Trade-in of an iPhone X (or later) nets you up to $800 off this $850 phone. Older iPhones, such as the iPhone 6 through the iPhone 8 (plus the second-gen iPhone SE), can get you $400 off. Android devices like the Galaxy S9 (or later), OnePlus 7 (or later) and Pixel 4 (or later) can also get you $800 off. Some older devices, including the Pixel 3, could get you $400 off. As it has in the past, Verizon will even take broken phones for trade-ins, so long as the battery isn't "swelling, leaking or too hot to touch." The trade-in credit is split up between 36 bill credits. Canceling or transferring your service prior to that will result in you being responsible for the remaining charges. To get the deal, your line will need to be on a Play More, Do More or Get More unlimited plan.

Sarah Tew/CNET Verizon doesn't have many deals available for those who aren't looking to switch to one of its pricier, "premium" unlimited Do More, Play More and Get More plans. It does have one deal: 2020's iPhone 12 for up to $425 off with the trade-in of an old or damaged phone. The exact value will vary based on the device you're trading in and which storage you select. If you're trading in an iPhone 8 (or later) you can get $350 off a 64GB iPhone 12, $375 off the 128GB model or $425 off the 256GB version. Older phones, like the iPhone 6 or 7, can get $100 off the price of a new iPhone 12. Verizon will take broken or damaged phones so long as they aren't having battery issues. The bill credits will similarly be doled out over the course of 36 months, and if you want to switch to a different device or change carriers you would need to pay off whatever balance is still owed. It is unclear if the deal will work with "any" unlimited plan as the website suggests, but CNET has confirmed that at the very least it will work with the carrier's cheaper Start option, something that can't be said for the other device deals on this page.

Best Verizon plan deals

If you're looking to make the switch to Verizon, there are a few deals on various plans that may make you lean toward one or the other. Promotions on plans are less common these days, though oftentimes you can get some free extras (like streaming service subscriptions and music subscriptions) with enrollment in some of the higher-end 5G plans from each carrier, including Verizon.

A few things to note on Verizon's plans. First, Verizon often limits these perks to one per account, so only one person on a family plan needs to be on Get More or Play More to be able to get the Disney Bundle (Disney Plus, ESPN Plus and Hulu). Other people on the plan can be on cheaper plans like 5G Start, though it is similarly worth mentioning that Verizon limits access to its fastest 5G networks (what it calls 5G Ultra Wideband) to its pricier unlimited plans.

Your company may also offer a corporate discount on plans, but you will need to check with them to see if that applies to personal accounts. Those who have Fios can check if a corporate discount is available at Verizon's Connections site.

Are you a teacher, or is someone on your family plan a teacher? You could save on your wireless bill. Verizon offers a teacher discount on its plans that varies from $5 off per line, per month up to $12.50 off per line, per month. Single lines can save $10 per month on the carrier's latest unlimited plans while those with two lines can see discounts of $12.50 per line, per month. If you have four or more lines, the discount is $5 per line, per month. Verizon uses ID.me to verify eligibility, with the discount if approved appearing on your bill in "one to two billing cycles." You only need to have one person on your plan be a teacher to get the discount to apply for all lines.

Verizon has a deal for nurses that's identical to the teachers deal mentioned above, with up to the same $12.50 discount per line, per month on wireless plans. As with the teacher's deal you need to verify your employment through ID.me, with the discount appearing in "one to two billing cycles." You only need to have one nurse on your account to have all lines get the savings, though you can't combine the nurses discount with the teachers offer.

Verizon offers the same discount on plans to active-duty military, veterans and first responders. Like with the nurses and teachers deals, you only need one person on your plan to meet these qualifications to be eligible for the discount, which will vary depending on how many lines you have. Verizon is using ID.me to verify eligibility, with the military offer available to both active-duty service members as well as veterans. The first responder deal is open to "firefighters, police, EMS workers, retirees, volunteers and immediate family of those fallen in the line of duty."

Verizon's student discount is actually pretty good. You need to be an "actively enrolled student (including online enrollment) in a US secondary educational institution of higher learning, including undergraduate, graduate and/or vocational school or institution." If you do fit that description, you can get four years of discounts on wireless service with one line getting monthly discount of $10 and two lines getting $25 off per month. The discount is available on a host of its current plans, including 5G Start, Do More, Play More and Get More. Verizon is verifying enrollment through UNIDAYS but it is worth noting that the carrier is capping the discount to a max of two lines per account. Verizon is also requiring annual verification that you're still enrolled in school.

Verizon has a discount for those age 55 or above, though you will need to be in Florida to get it. If you do fit, you can get unlimited talk, text and 4G LTE data for $60 per month for one line or $80 per month for two lines. Like the student deal, this is capped at a max of two lines per account.

Verizon has long offered a discount if you had certain wireless plans and its Fios or 5G Home Internet products. Whereas the discount lately was better for 5G Home users, the company has now made the deal the same across its broadband offerings. If you have a recent, pricier unlimited plan (Do More, Play More or Get More) you can get "up to 50% off" your home broadband. New Fios users can get the company's 300 Mbps internet for $25 per month if you sign up for automatic payments. Those who already have Fios' Gigabit connection can get $10 off per line, per month for up to four lines if you switch to one of those pricier unlimited plans.

FAQ

Are Verizon deals available to existing or only new customers? Like the rest of the wireless industry, Verizon now has offers available for both new and existing customers. While there are some additional perks and discounts to switchers, most of the deals are under the same terms.

How do Verizon's discounts work? It's easy to see up to $800 off the price of something and get excited, but make sure you know what you're signing up for. Verizon applies these discounts as bill credits that are usually spread out across a 36-month period. Sometimes, part of the discount amount is given in the form of a prepaid gift card (for a trade-in) and the rest is done as bill credits, but that's specified when it's happening.