Apple's New AirPods Pro Allow Volume Adjusting Right From the Stems

Apple unveiled its second-generation AirPods Pro at its "Far Out" event Wednesday, and they included one big new detail: controls for adjusting volume right on the AirPods themselves.

The touch swipe controls on the stems have been added to the previous pinch controls, Apple said Wednesday. The new AirPods Pro also offer an improved six-hour battery life -- up from four hours, plus the case can give you four more charges -- and a precision location feature with a speaker on the case.

The wireless headphones are powered by Apple's H2 chip, have improved sound and noise canceling and can be charged with the Apple Watch charger. The AirPods Pro 2 are priced at $249 (£249, AU$399) and will ship on Sept. 23. Preorders for the AirPods Pro 2 start Sept. 9.

Apple also used the event to reveal its 2022 iPhone lineup: the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. The new iPhones have longer battery life, improved cameras and emergency SOS via satellite. The Pro models will be powered by the A16 Bionic chip, its highest performing smartphone processor yet, and the first iOS Always On display.

The company is also moving fully towards virtual embedded SIM cards (or eSim), abandoning physical SIM cards altogether.

Beyond the AirPods Pro and iPhones, Apple announced the premium Apple Watch Ultra (which is designed for outdoor adventures) the Apple Watch Series 8 (the first model to come with a car crash detection feature, a temperature sensor that enables new ovulation tracking features and impressive battery life) along with the cheaper Apple Watch SE.

The Cupertino, California, company's fall product launch event is always a major moment in the annual technology calendar. The iPhone remains a big seller, and it supports a tech ecosystem that includes services like iCloud and Apple Arcade and accessories such as AirPods and Apple Watches.