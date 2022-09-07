WatchOS 9 Low-Power Mode Brings More Battery Life to Apple Watch

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product.

Apple on Wednesday announced a low-power mode on Apple Watch Series 4 on, running WatchOS 9. The feature gives you up to 36 hours of battery life on a full charge.

Low-power mode still maintains core features like activity tracking and fault detection, Apple said during the "Far Out" event, while temporarily disabling other features like always-on display and auto-workout detection.

