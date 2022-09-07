Apple Event Live Blog: iPhone 14, Apple Watch Series 8 and More

Apple's iPhone event takes place today, and the CNET team is covering all the action live. Join us to follow along.
Welcome to CNET's coverage of Apple's big iPhone event, scheduled to start today, Wednesday, Sept. 7, at 10 a.m. PT (1 p.m. ET, 5 p.m. BST). We'll be covering the event live from the Steve Jobs Theater at Apple Park campus in Cupertino, California, where Apple is expected to announce its next big device, the iPhone 14, alongside new Apple Watches and potentially upgraded AirPods. The Apple Store is now down, which is another sign that the big event is just about ready to kick off.
We'll be covering all the breaking news, as well as offering in-depth analysis and perspective you can only get here. Follow along with us live.
We're in the Steve Jobs Theater and getting settled. AC is on, probably full blast. They've got Honeypie by Jawny playing over the speakers.
Ian, Patrick, Lisa and the rest of the CNET crew who are live on-site from California are getting seated in the Steve Jobs Theater. 15 minutes until things get started!
One last thing Apple may, or may not, mention today is that the iPhone is marking its 15th year since release. That's right, there are teenagers learning to drive who weren't born when the iPhone launched.
Earlier this summer, CNET looked at what the iPhone has meant to Apple over this time, including how it's become the engine that's powered the tech giant's rocketlike rise to become the most highly valued company on the planet, at more than $2.5 trillion. That's a far cry from Apple's $60 billion market cap when co-founder Steve Jobs stepped onto the stage to show off the original iPhone.
It made me wonder: Will the tech industry experience another aha iPhone-like moment again any time soon? I spoke with attendees of Apple events, including people who were there for the original Macintosh unveiling in 1984. The conclusion is that these types of moments are exceedingly rare.
"There are definitely 'holy shit' things that are about to happen," Steve Jobs biographer Walter Isaacson told me earlier this year. They just may not be in technology.
With just under 30 minutes left until Apple officially kicks off today's big event, you may be a little excited. Be sure to check out all of the rumors you may have missed ahead of the event now to see which ones come to life during the presentation.
Could this be the year that Apple releases a "Pro" series Apple Watch? There are lots of rumors suggesting that it's coming alongside the Apple Watch Series 8. It's said to be more rugged, but what other secrets may Apple have up its sleeve? Longer battery life? Even more fitness features? We will find out in 30 minutes.
The other possibility is that Apple is about to make an announcement for a new technology that's "far out" from when it'll be ready. And that's not an entirely crazy theory. After all, Apple introduced its iPhone in January 2007, nearly six months before its release on June 29, 2007. It also introduced the original iPad in January 2010, three months before that device was released to the public. And even its Apple Watch had a little more than half a year between announcement and release.
That said, there aren't too many signs Apple will pull a similar stunt, with its long-rumored goggles, for example. In that case, Apple is said to still be refining the technology.
But the company could always surprise.
Apple loves to keep its fans wondering, and what better way to do that than with a cryptic event invite? This year, Apple's invite says "Far Out," and it's set against a backdrop of outer space.
First, it's worth noting that Apple is based in California. So, if CEO Tim Cook shows up on stage talking like a surfer, saying, "Far out, dude!" expect to hear an audible groan from me.
But the more likely guess is that the tease relates to long-rumored satellite-calling capabilities. After all, satellites are (mostly) floating in space.
There's also the possibility that Apple is going to introduce new camera capabilities that would let people take better photos of the night sky. This is something Google's Pixel phones have had for years, going back to 2019. Apple has introduced its own night photography features, but it hasn't gone for the wow factor demo of taking pictures of the starry skies.
For this event, Apple has handed out recyclable badges made out of cardboard. Could this be an indication that Apple will be talking about more environmental efforts during the event? We'll find out in just over an hour.
While we don't have all the details of the iPhone 14 just yet, you might already know you're ready for an upgrade. If you're looking to get top dollar for your current iPhone, trading it in may be one of your best options. There are a lot of services available, so be sure to compare them all to help you get the best deal on your new iPhone.
We're less than 2 hours away from the official start of the iPhone 14 and Apple Watch Series 8 event. Our own Ian Sherr has just arrived on site and is excited to get things started.
And Patrick Holland is celebrating his CNET anniversary in style at his first Apple Event.
Another common question around the iPhones these days surrounds the connection port at the bottom. The original iPhone in 2007 used the iPod music player's popular 30-pin connector, which Apple invented for the device and licensed to tons of accessory-makers who created everything from iPod dock stereos to specialized microphones and even memory card readers for digital cameras. (Remember those?)
In 2012, Apple switched from the 30-pin connector to a new cord it invented, called Lightning. Apple said there were many benefits to Lightning, including that it was easier to plug into the device, backward or forward.
Around the same time, though, the rest of the tech industry began adopting an oval-shaped plug called USB-C. That technology was similarly easy to plug in, and tech companies began adopting it since it wasn't tied to one company -- like Apple and its Lightning. USB-C has become so popular that regulators in Europe have begun setting standards telling device companies they must offer USB-C charging, so that people don't need to buy as many separate chargers for all their various devices.
Over the years, Apple has moved many of its own devices to USB-C plugs, including its Mac desktop and laptop computers and its iPads. So when rumors started to swirl the iPhone too would move to USB-C, it made sense. Still, the question is when that might happen.
There are also rumors Apple may ditch plugs all together. It introduced wireless charging in 2017 with the iPhone X, and added new magnetic chargers with MagSafe in 2020 with the iPhone 12. It's also made nearly everything about the iPhone wireless now, offering popular wireless headphones with the AirPods, wireless data synchronization through the internet and even creating ways to connect apps to cars using wireless radio signals as well.
It's unlikely we'll get a USB-C or all-wireless iPhone this year though.
A new Apple TV is unlikely to be announced at today's event, but that doesn't mean Apple can't surprise us. Our own Eli Blumenthal outlined his wish list for a 2022 Apple TV refresh back in June, saying it's time for Apple to offer a $99 Apple TV and get rid of the HD variant.
Normally, Apple releases iPadOS 16 alongside iOS 16, but this year that won't be happening. Apple has decided to skip iPadOS 16 and is working on iPadOS 16.1 instead. The new software will reportedly roll out this fall, but we don't yet know exactly when. It's unlikely Apple will give an exact date during today's event.
Tech companies are racing to find answers to the battery problem while we wait for a breakthrough. The answers they've found so far have been to create more space for the battery, either by making the devices slightly thicker or even building batteries in odd shapes that fill as much of device's innards as possible. It's not uncommon to see a phone with an L-shaped battery these days, for example.
We've also benefited from another trend in tech land, and that's shrinking chips. Over the years, Intel, AMD, Samsung, Nvidia and other chipmakers have helped to create technology that manufactures ever-smaller chips. As the chips get tinier, they can typically do more computational work while using less energy. As a result, the batteries can last longer.
Unfortunately, the tech industry is starting to hit walls with shrinking chips too. Apple's latest chips, for example, are manufactured on what's called a 5-nanometer process, which makes transistors a fraction the width of a human hair. In theory, engineers may be able to shrink manufacturing processes down a bit more before having to find other ways to improve chip performance and capabilities.
We know iOS 16 will be arriving with the iPhone 14 and coming to older phones as well. We've been testing iOS 16 for a few months now -- here's what our expert Patrick Holland thinks the coolest new features are. It's possible Apple will showcase one or two new iOS 16 features during the event, and if the rumors of an always-on display are true, we may see some more iPhone 14-specific features as well.
Inflation notwithstanding, I'm assuming Apple will still drop the prices on its older iPhone models -- albeit maybe not the full $100 that we've seen in previous years. Before today, you could still get older iPhones through Apple at nearly every $100 increment starting at around $400:
If Apple follows its usual model, we could see something like:
But that is strictly a guess on my part. Again, prices here will depend on where the new models start, and how many -- if any -- of the two existing Mini models Apple plans on keeping in the line.
The biggest economic story of 2022 is the record inflation that we're seeing across the board, and personal electronics are no different. One of the biggest unknown for the 2022 iPhone models is if Apple will raise prices -- and by how much. (The screenshot above shows the prices -- with a $30 carrier subsidy on the non-Pro models -- as they were announced in September last year.)
One thought is that Apple just raises the prices of some or all of the new models across the board -- by $30, $50 or even $100. That's what happened earlier this year, when the baseline 64GB model for the new iPhone SE jumped from $399 to $429.
There is a wildcard, however: While the current iPhone line still starts around $699 (or $729, if you buy unlocked), that's for the Mini model, with a 5.4-inch screen. The longstanding rumor is that there will be no Mini model for 2022, meaning the entry-level iPhone 14 -- with a presumed 6.1-inch screen -- may just keep its $799 ($829 unlocked) baseline price tag, while the rumored 6.7-inch non-Pro iPhone could start at $899 or higher. (The current Pro models were prices at $999 for the 6.1-inch model and $1,099 for the 6.7-inch Pro Max.)
Apple could also adjust the "value" of the hardware by playing with the baseline storage configurations. Before today, the legacy (pre-2021) iPhone models started at 64GB, while the iPhone 13 line started at 128GB.
We're still several hours out from the event, but Tim Cook is already showing his excitement for the day with his latest tweet.
The Apple Store has gone down, with a "Be right back" splash screen now in place. That's standard operating procedure on iPhone announcement day, and further confirmation that we can expect new hardware later today.
In what's likely to surprise no one, battery life is still one of the most important things people say they look for in a new phone. It's also typically one of the biggest complaints they have about their phones. And why wouldn't it be? Despite all our technological leaps, we still haven't been able to conquer battery life.
To the contrary, we may be stuck. Back in 2014, when I spoke with John Goodenough, a scientist who helped come up with one of the breakthroughs that made possible the current lithium ion batteries so many of our devices use, he said that the best advancement we can hope for in the near future is doubling our battery life. That's great, but it's also kinda disappointing. We're talking about going to the moon and Mars, and we can't figure out our batteries?
Goodenough and other experts told me that the problem is chemistry. We've just run out of elements on the periodic table with which to make new, better batteries. Of course, people are still trying, including large teams at every major tech company you can think of. And there's good incentive for them to figure this out, too. Whoever comes up with technology significantly better than lithium ion would easily make their way into the history books, and have a must-have device on their hands.
One thing that's increasingly separated Apple from its chief rival, Samsung, has been folding technology. Samsung introduced its first folding phone, appropriately named the Samsung Galaxy Fold, in 2019 and has been improving on it ever since. The first version had its problems to be sure, and in fact Samsung pulled it from sale just days before it was due on store shelves because reviewers were complaining the screens on units they'd been sent early were breaking.
The Fold and its svelter cousin, the Galaxy Flip -- a flip phone that folds a somewhat normal-sized smartphone screen in half -- have their fans, but they're by no means mainstream. Part of the reason is their price. The Fold first went on sale for nearly $2,000 two years ago. The Galaxy Fold 3, released in 2021, dropped that price to $1,800, where it remained this year.
"I do think it's a fair price for what you get in 2022, which is a premium phone made with parts that are unique, cutting-edge and expensive," CNET reviewer Patrick Holland wrote. "But so is a Ferrari SF90 Spider, and that costs over half a million dollars. Despite my crush, I won't be buying the Fold 4 or a Ferrari anytime soon. And we are still years away from a foldable phone being affordable to most people.
Amid all this, Apple's been rumored to be working on a folding phone, but it hasn't actually discussed the technology publicly at all. And considering the struggles Galaxy Fold users still have with the screen's fragile nonglass cover, as well as the prominent crease appearing in their screen, it's no wonder Apple's opted to keep its version in the development labs for now.
Still, nearly any sci-fi nerd will note that folding technology certainly has its place. Many futuristic ideas for computers have included being able to fold them up into easily portable devices. Some stories, such as Battlestar Galactica prequel Caprica, go a step further by building a computer into a folded-up piece of paper. Unfold the paper, and suddenly you have a tablet or laptop-sized screen.
Unfortunately, technology hasn't caught up -- yet.
Above, the notch comparisons between the iPhone 12 (above) and iPhone 13 (below).
Of course, Apple wasn't the only company that struggled with how to expand its screens across the top of its phones. Some of the other companies opted instead to create hole-punch cutouts on the screen where the selfie camera would go. Samsung even came up with fun wallpapers that incorporated the dot into the eyes of a robot, for example.
Some companies have gone a step further, incorporating cutting-edge technology to place a camera behind the screen itself, effectively getting rid of the need for a notch or hole-punch of any sort. But, it turns out, while this idea sounds great in theory, it doesn't work as well in practice. It turns out that the screen interferes with the light coming through the front glass and to the camera, meaning you get lower quality images.
CNET's phone guru Patrick Holland wasn't impressed when Samsung introduced its first underscreen camera with the Z Fold 3 last year.
"The idea is to reduce visual distractions on and around the display," he wrote. "There isn't a notch. There isn't a hole punch. Instead, you either see nothing (yay!) or when bright colors are displayed, you see a tiny glittery octagon that I found to be more distracting than something like a hole-punch camera."
Ultimately, he added, "The benefit of having a screen free of visual interruptions isn't worth the tradeoffs from this under-display camera."
A comparison of all three cameras.
When Apple redesigned the iPhone in 2017, ditching the home button and its fingerprint sensor in favor of new face unlock technology in the front of the phone, the tech giant did have to live with some compromises. Namely, the notch.
That black bar on the top of the screen didn't just house the infrared sensors that mapped your face for the unlock technology, it also became a calling card. That notch was so closely associated with the iPhone that when Samsung decided to lampoon the feature in its Galaxy phone ads the next year, it portrayed Apple faithful as so supportive of the notch that they even got haircuts to match.
Apple has slowly shrunk the notch down, of course, and it's even designed some wallpaper to help obscure it -- at least in advertisements. But that black bar is still there, stuck in the middle at the top of the screen.
See, what notch?
The iPhone 14 is also rumored to leave the SIM card slot behind, in favor of exclusively using the eSIM format to enable iPhones to connect to a wireless carrier. This would be a big move, as it would make Apple the most prominent phone maker to no longer require a physical SIM card.
Here is what CNET Senior Editor Eli Blumenthal says about this rumor: Apple is rumored to be putting a particular focus on eSIM, or embedded SIM cards, with this new iPhone line. The company has long supported the technology, which has been in iPhones dating back to the iPhone XS as well as in recent cellular iPads.
Functionally, compared to physical SIM cards that have been in use in iPhones since the beginning, the decision should not change the experience for users or limit their ability to connect to 4G or 5G networks.
All three major US carriers support eSIM and all allow for current iPhones to use the technology to connect to their respective networks.
It's unclear if Apple will completely remove the physical SIM card slot on the iPhone 14, though the company seems poised to make that transition in the not-too-distant future and free up some precious physical real estate.
In addition to collecting iPhone 14 rumors, we have also collected our wish-list features for what we hope Apple includes in the iPhone 14. Here's what CNET Managing Editor Patrick Holland says about his hope for a better camera in the iPhone 14:
Over the past few years, Apple has increased the focal length of the telephoto lens on Pro models. We've gone from a 2x optical zoom on the 11 Pro to a 2.5x zoom on the 12 Pro, to a 3x zoom on the 13 Pro. But on the Android side of things, we have Samsung and its S22 Ultra which has dual-telephoto cameras: one with a 3x optical zoom lens and the other with 10x.
Then there's the upcoming Sony Xperia 1 IV that has a telephoto camera with lens elements that actually move giving you optical zoom anywhere between 3.5x and 5.2x magnification.
While the 3x optical zoom on the 13 Pro is great for portraits, I can only imagine what Apple could do with a longer telephoto lens or one like the Sony's that adjusts. And maybe that's what the "Far Out" in the Apple Event invite is a reference to?
Apple is rumored to be unveiling a new Apple Watch Pro edition in a larger size than the regular Apple Watch. Here's CNET Principal Video Producer Lexy Savvides on what this could mean:
More and more manufacturers are releasing "Pro" smartwatches with comprehensive workout tracking, taking aim at companies like Garmin, which dominate the segment.
Not just for athletes, these watches also appeal to anyone who wants a tougher, bigger watch on their wrist. The big question: Will the Apple Watch Pro have better battery life than the 18 hours you get with the regular Apple Watch? Samsung's Galaxy Watch 5 Pro packed a huge battery in its 45mm case that lasts 2.5 days or more, but Garmin's watches can go a week or more between charges.
Several iPhone 14 rumors are still gathering steam as we get closer to Apple's event on Wednesday. We've collected them in our iPhone 14 rumor roundup, and updates will continue until the Apple event begins.
One rumored addition to the new iPhone 14 is the ability to transmit data to and from satellites. Here's CNET Head of News Roger Cheng on what this means: Don't expect to be able to stream Netflix anywhere in the world. T-Mobile and SpaceX announced a deal ahead of this launch to provide satellite coverage using Starlink satellites, and the early usage revolves around augmenting coverage for text messages -- and it wouldn't happen until the end of next year. But it's a valuable capability that could yield more benefits down the line.
The Apple Watch line may get a big shakeup at Wednesday's event. Rumors are pointing to the Apple Watch Series 8 debuting as expected, but alongside of that, Apple may be launching a higher-end Apple Watch Pro and a refreshed Apple Watch SE.
Should the Apple Watch Pro become official, the watch is said to feature a larger screen along with a more rugged design. Meanwhile, the Apple Watch Series 8 is rumored to be getting a temperature sensor.
There are not many rumors regarding a refreshed Apple Watch SE apart from a mention in Bloomberg, but Apple appears to be about to discontinue the $199 Apple Watch Series 3 as it currently does not support WatchOS 9. The current Apple Watch SE is also nearing its second year on the market, and longstanding Apple Watch features like the always-on display could potentially make their way down to the SE.
We're getting ready to cover Apple's next event, and you can watch all of the reveals live with us on Wednesday. Apple will be streaming the company's "Far Out" event on Apple's website and on YouTube starting at 10 a.m. PT (1 p.m. ET, 6 p.m. BST). Apple is expected to reveal the iPhone 14 line and a new line of Apple Watch Series 8 models.
In addition to the livestream, CNET will be providing live coverage and commentary on this live blog alongside a watch party hosted by Bridget Carey and Justin Tech. That live watch party will kick off at 9 a.m. PT (12 p.m. ET, 5 p.m. BST), and will include a breakdown of what we expect from Apple's event, live reactions during the event and analysis all of the reveals afterward.