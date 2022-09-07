iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max: A Dynamic Notch, 48MP Camera and More Reasons to Go Pro

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product.

Apple reserved its biggest changes for the higher end iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max models, which the company unveiled at its "Far Out" event on its campus in Cupertino, California.

The standout new feature is a smaller pill-shaped notch. But rather than try to ignore the cutout, Apple built a system of moving alerts and notifications that utilizes the black space. Apple calls this the Dynamic Island.

This feature, not present in the iPhone 14 or iPhone 14 Plus, is just one of the ways that Apple widening the gap between the regular and Pro models, forcing customers to pay a hefty premium for the latest and greatest features. The iPhone 14 Pro starts at $999, while the iPhone 14 starts at $799.

A16, Camera, Super Retina Upgrades

Powering the iPhone 14 is the A16 Bionic chip featuring 16 billion transistors on a 4-nanometer process. Apple said the chip's efficiency cores make it 40% faster at third of the power consumption compared with the competition. The GPU sees an upgrade as well, with 50% more memory bandwidth. The display engine on the A16 Bionic chip helps power the LTPO display as well as the Dynamic Island.

Notably, the iPhone 14 uses last year's A15 processor.

The iPhone 14 Pro will feature a 48-megapixel camera. The quad-pixel sensor takes groups of four pixels and makes them act as one large pixel for better light capture. Android manufacturers employ a similar technique with high-megapixel camera sensors. The handset's Pro Raw mode allows photos to be captured at full, uncompressed 48-megapixels.

Apple has also developed a new computational image-processing method to take advantage of the new pixel pattern for better color accuracy and detail in difficult shots. With the Photonic Engine, Apple said low-light photos will get a 3x improvement.

In video capture, Apple said the iPhone 14 Pro will come with Pro Video and Cinematic modes that can record at 4K and 24 frames per second.

Apple

Apple said the iPhone 14 Pro is getting an upgraded Super Retina XDR display, hitting 2,000 nits of brightness. The display's LTPO technology allows it to jump down to a 1Hz refresh rate dynamically, lowering power consumption.

Battery life extended

Apple said the iPhone 14 Pro will feature all-day battery life, longer than previous models.

It'll also include the newly unveiled features found in the base iPhone 14, such as Emergency SOS, a satellite-based system for communication in dead zones, and Crash Detection, which lets the device know if you've been in a car accident.

The upcoming iOS 16 will be the operating system powering Apple's iPhone 14 line out of the box.

The iPhone 14 Pro will start at $999 (£1,099, AU$1,749). The 14 Pro Max will start at $1,099 (£1,199, AU$1,899). Both of Apple's handsets are cheaper than the base iPhone 14 and 14 Plus devices, which start at $799 (£849, AU$1,399) and $899 (£949, AU$1,579) respectively.

Preorders start on Sept. 9, with the phones launching on Sept. 16.