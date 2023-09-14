Apple's New iPhone 15 Colors Make a Clear Case a Must-Have

The new iPhone 15 is here, and it comes in a fresh palette of colors. Announced Tuesday at Apple's annual September event, the new iPhones will come in a rainbow of new colors. No matter which model you're eyeing, Apple has made sure that you won't want to hide your choice behind a case.

The new iPhone 15 will be available in pink, yellow, green, blue and black.

The new rainbow of iPhone 15 colors have a distinct pastel palette. Apple/Gif by Arielle Burton/CNET

The new iPhone 15 Pro will also be available in four textured titanium options: black, white, blue and natural. The Pro Max is getting the four-color titanium treatment as well. Both will be available for preorder on Friday, Sept. 15, and will hit stores on Sept. 22. You can peruse the best iPhone preorder deals here.

Apple said the new iPhone 15 is the first smartphone ever to have its colors "embedded throughout a single piece of durable color-infused glass." The company's use of metallic ions allows it to control the saturation of the color in the glass back, creating this new roster of colors, Apple said. The iPhone 15 models have a matte finish, with the titanium 15 Pro and Pro Max models coming with a textured matte finish.

Watch this: Everything Apple Announced at Its iPhone 15 Event 11:36

Apple's new pink love affair: The pink iPhone 15 and Apple Watch

Apple/Screenshot by CNET

If you were getting Barbie vibes throughout Apple's Wonderlust event, you weren't alone.

Apple's two focus areas for the event this week were iPhones and Apple Watches, and for both of those segments of its presentation, pink was everywhere. In the first moments of the iPhone 15's introduction to the world, the video started off in a pink haze. We swirl through this pink metallic world, until the pink iPhone 15 is revealed, domino-ing into the other colors afterward.

The new Apple Watch Series 9 comes with a new, easy-to-use double tap feature. Apple/Gif by Arielle Burton/CNET

During the Apple Watch segments, pink was front and center -- literally. The new Apple Watch Series 9 shows off its new pink model, and we see the new models flying in followed by an electric trail of pink rays.

So, this all raises the question: What is Apple's motivation behind this new pink love affair? For anyone who's been online -- or near a movie theater -- this summer, the cultural phenomenon that is the Barbie movie seems like an obvious answer. As Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie have dominated the box office, the cultural hype surrounding the movie has taken on Mattel's iconic pink tone. From the movie's extensive marketing campaign to fans' "Barbie-core" reaction, pink has skyrocketed in popularity.

The new Apple products aren't the exact shade of Barbie pink we've become accustomed to the past few months, and we don't know for sure that Barbie inspired the new color. But now's a great time to release a new pink iPhone.

Titanium tones: iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max colors

Titanium also dominated Apple's new product announcements. Rumors circulated in the days before the event that the darker hues of the Wonderlust logo would be seen in the new colors of the iPhone. We now know that the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max models are the ones that'll be available in these textured, darker colors.

Similar to the basic names of the iPhone 15 colors, the names of the titanium shade range are simple: black titanium, white titanium, blue titanium and natural titanium.

Watch this: iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max: First Look 03:58

These models are a stark contrast from the light, springtime feel of the iPhone 15s. The Pro and Pro Max colors are dark, with metallic flecks that are subtle but still eye-catching. The iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max are the Oppenheimer to the iPhone 15's Barbie.

The Pro model colors are more in line with what Apple has historically created for its phone. When the iPhone 14 launched last September, it was available in blue, purple, midnight, starlight and Product Red. Apple then surprised users in March the next year by announcing that the 14 and 14 Plus would also be available in a new color, a pastel yellow. Apple could have similar plans for the new iPhone 15 -- perhaps another springtime new addition? We'll have to wait and see.