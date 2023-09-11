New Video Predicts Apple's iPhone 15 Pro in Gray and Blue Shades

The countdown has begun for Apple's next big event on September 12 where the new iPhone 15 series will be revealed -- and we're still seeing enticing leaks about their designs. According to a recent iPhone 15 rumor, the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max would be available in two new distinctive colors: a steely gray and a deep, subdued blue. There's even a possible sneak peek at the fresh hues.

In addition to traditional black and silver looks, in most years, Apple changes out the more unique colors for its phones. Last year's iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max came in gold and purple hues; this year's premium handsets will come in "Titan Gray" and a dark blue, unnamed sources told 9to5Mac.

Phone leaker Jon Rettinger posted on X a sneak peek video showing the supposed iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max lineup with all four colors:

Because the iPhone 15 lineup is heavily rumored to switch to USB-C ports, another leak suggests the phones will come with color-matching charging cables, according to MacRumors -- a departure from Apple's signature white cords. The rumors also suggested that the higher-end phones will be offered in titanium (like the Apple Watch Ultra) instead of stainless steel.

Watch this: What to Expect at Apple's Sept. 12 Event 08:02

This follows another leak earlier this week suggesting what colors Apple's cheaper iPhones could come in. An Apple leaker who goes by @URedditor on X (formerly Twitter) posted that this year's baseline iPhone 15 will come in a range of colors: pink (in a rose gold or blush gold hue), green, blue, yellow, black and possibly even orange. The leaker noted that "we should see at least some of these," suggesting that several may not make the final list.

Rettinger also posted a video of the iPhone 15 lineup in all five colors, which have lighter, nearly pastel hues:

Last year's iPhone 14 came in five different colors at launch -- midnight (black), starlight (silver), pastel purple, light blue and a special red hue for Project Red -- with yellow arriving back in March this year.

We're only one day away from all the products about to be revealed by the tech giant. A new range of iPhones will top the event, but we also expect the Apple Watch Series 9 and possibly new models in other product families, like iPads or AirPods.