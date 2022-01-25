QLED vs. OLED TVs: What's the difference anyway?

Sarah Tew/CNET

In 2022 buying a new TV is just as confusing to as ever. The best TVs arrive with a raft of technical-sounding features -- HDR, Ultra HD 4K, 120Hz and HDMI 2.1 -- that make it difficult to separate the claims from the real deal. Two of the biggest TV makers use similar-sounding terms to describe their TVs, but Samsung QLED and LG OLED televisions are as different as day and night.

For the last few years, Samsung has been branding its TVs "QLED." Its 2022 QLED lineup includes Neo QLED models in 4K and 8K resolution, The Frame art TV, Serif and the Sero rotating TV all bearing the ubiquitous Q. Meanwhile, LG's 2022 OLED TVs include six series, from the relatively affordable A2 to an 88-inch 8K behemoth called the Z2.

The OLED vs. QLED battle goes beyond Samsung and LG. TCL calls its best TVs "QLED" and other companies beyond LG sell OLED TVs, namely Sony and Vizio at the moment. And adding to the confusion, Samsung will have an OLED TV soon, too.

Let's make one difference -- QLED vs. OLED picture quality -- simple to understand. In our side-by-side reviews of picture quality, OLED beats QLED every time. We compared the best 2021 LG OLED TV -- the LG G1 series -- against the best 2021 Samsung QLED TV, the QN90A series. The Samsung came closer than ever to OLED picture quality, but the LG OLED still won. Another recent example pitted a TCL 8K QLED TV against another LG OLED TV, the C1 series. Again, the OLED TV won.

The new TVs of 2022 aren't on the market yet but once they're available to test, we expect OLED TVs to continue to outperform QLED TVs. Here's why.

Now playing: Watch this: LG C1 OLED TV review: The high-end TV to beat in 2021

QLED vs. OLED: Quick summary of the TV technologies

Let's start with a quick breakdown.

OLED stands for "organic light-emitting diode."

QLED (according to Samsung) stands for " q uantum dot LED TV."

(according to Samsung) stands for " uantum dot TV." OLED is a fundamentally different technology from LCD, the major type of TV.

QLED is a variation of LED LCD, adding a quantum dot film to the LCD "sandwich."

is a variation of LED LCD, adding a quantum dot film to the LCD "sandwich." OLED is "emissive," meaning the pixels emit their own light.

QLED, like LCD, is "transmissive" in its current form and relies on an LED backlight.

A QLED TV is just an LCD TV with quantum dots

The main takeaway is that QLED is closer to regular old LCD than it is to OLED, which I (and most other experts) consider a distinctly different class of television, much like plasma before it.

Now playing: Watch this: What is quantum dot?

Quantum dots are microscopic molecules that, when hit by light, emit their own differently colored light. In QLED TVs, the dots are contained in a film, and the light that hits them is provided by an LED backlight. That light then travels through a few other layers inside the TV, including a liquid crystal (LCD) layer, to create the picture. The light from the LED source is transmitted through the layers to the screen's surface, which is why we say it's "transmissive."

Josh Miller/CNET

Samsung has been using quantum dots to augment its LCD TVs since 2015 and debuted the QLED TV branding in 2017. Samsung says those quantum dots have evolved over time -- that color and light output have improved, for example. In my experience, however, improvements caused by better quantum dots are much less evident than those caused by other image quality factors (see below).

Other TV makers also use quantum dots in LCD TVs, including Vizio and Hisense, but don't call those sets QLED TVs.

An OLED TV is not an LCD TV at all

LCD is the dominant technology in flat-panel TVs and has been for a long time. It's cheaper than OLED, especially in larger sizes, and numerous panel-makers can manufacture it.

Sarah Tew/CNET

OLED is different because it doesn't use an LED backlight to produce light. Instead, light is produced by millions of individual OLED subpixels. The pixels themselves -- tiny dots that compose the image -- emit light, which is why it's called an "emissive" display technology. That difference leads to all kinds of picture quality effects, some of which favor LCD (and QLED), but most of which benefit OLED.

Aside from the US brands mentioned above, Panasonic, Philips, Grundig and others sell OLED TVs in Europe. All OLED TVs worldwide, including those in the US, use panels manufactured by LG Display.

That's about to change, however. Samsung and Sony will soon debut the first OLED TVs made by Samsung Display. They promise improved color and brightness compared to current OLED TVs because they use quantum dots -- just like QLED TVs. Called QD-OLED or QD Display, they're sure to be quite expensive at first, even more than standard OLED TVs, but prices will come down eventually.

Read more: QD-OLED: Everything we know about the newest TV tech from Samsung and Sony

Now playing: Watch this: Samsung QD Display combines OLED and quantum dots

QLED vs. OLED image quality, compared

Based on my reviews, here are some general comparisons I've made between the two.

QLED TV picture quality varies more than OLED



Brett Pearce/CNET

Samsung and TCL each have multiple QLED series and the most expensive ones perform a lot better than the cheaper ones. That's mainly because the biggest improvements in the picture quality of QLED sets don't have much to do with quantum dots. Instead they're the result of mini-LED backlights, better full-array local dimming, bright highlights and better viewing angles, which help them outperform QLED (and non-QLED) TVs that lack those extras.

Meanwhile, every OLED TV I've reviewed has very similar image quality -- all have earned a 10/10 in picture quality in my tests. There's some variation among different OLED TVs, for example the LG A2 with its 60Hz panel compared to 120Hz on other OLED TVs, but they're not nearly as significant as the differences between various QLED TV series.

OLED has better contrast and black level

One of the most important image quality factors is black level, and their emissive nature means OLED TVs can turn unused pixels off completely, for literally infinite contrast. QLED/LCD TVs, even the best ones with the most effective full-array local dimming, let some light through, leading to more washed-out, grayer black levels and blooming around bright sections.

QLED is brighter

The brightest QLED and LCD TVs can get brighter than any OLED model, which is a particular advantage in bright rooms and with HDR content. In my tests, however, OLED TVs can still get plenty bright for most rooms, and their superior contrast still allows them to deliver a better overall HDR image than any QLED/LCD TV I've tested.

Sarah Tew/CNET

OLED has better uniformity and viewing angles

With LCD-based displays, different areas of the screen can appear brighter than others all the time, and backlight structure can also be seen in some content. Even the best LCDs also fade, lose contrast and become discolored when seen from seats other than the sweet spot directly in front of the screen. OLED TVs have almost perfectly uniform screens and maintain fidelity from all but the most extreme angles.

Resolution, color, video processing and other image quality factors are basically the same

Most QLED and OLED have the same resolution and 4K, and both can achieve 8K resolution too. Neither technology has major inherent advantages in color or video processing areas. Check out OLED vs. LCD for more details.

QLED can get bigger and smaller (and cheaper)

Richard Peterson/CNET

There are six sizes of OLED TV on the market today and two more sizes, 42-inch and 97-inch, are new for 2022.

OLED TV sizes

42-inch

48-inch

55-inch

65-inch

77-inch

83-inch



88-inch

97-inch

Meanwhile, as QLED TVs are LCDs they are able to be made in greater range of sizes. Non-QLED LCD TVs can get even smaller.

QLED TV sizes

32-inch

43-inch

50-inch

55-inch

58-inch

65-inch

75-inch

82-inch

85-inch

98-inch

One big advantage, so to speak, that QLED and LCD have over OLED is the cost of mainstream sizes over 65 inches. Large televisions are the fastest-growing segment of the market and show no signs of slowing down. 77-inch OLED TVs cost $2,500 and up, significantly more than most 75-inch QLED TVs, and in larger sizes the difference is even more drastic.

What about OLED burn-in?

Burn-in happens when a persistent part of the image onscreen -- navigation buttons on a phone or a channel logo, news ticker or a scoreboard on a TV, for example -- remains as a ghostly background no matter what else appears onscreen. All OLED screens can burn-in, and from everything I know, they're more susceptible than LCD displays, including QLED.

All things considered, however, burn-in shouldn't be a problem for most people. From all of the evidence we've seen, burn-in is typically caused by leaving a single, static image element, like a channel logo, onscreen for a very long time, repeatedly. That's an issue if you keep Fox News, ESPN or MSNBC onscreen for multiple hours every day and don't watch enough other programming, for example. But as long as you vary what's displayed, chances are you'll never experience burn-in.

Check out OLED screen burn-in: What you need to know for more.

QDVision

Which is better in 2022 and beyond, QLED or OLED TVs?

As I mentioned above, when I pitted the best 2021 OLED against the best 2021 QLED, OLED still won -- just like it has in previous years.

What about the future? Beyond its forthcoming QD-OLED TV, Samsung is researching direct-view quantum dot, which dispenses with the liquid crystal layers and uses quantum dots themselves as the light source. Emissive QLED TVs have the potential to match the absolute black levels and "infinite" contrast ratio of OLED, with better power efficiency, better color and more. That's pretty exciting, but it'll be a few years before we see emissive QLED TVs available for sale. Hopefully, by then they'll think up a new acronym (EQLEDs?).

And then there's MicroLED. It's another emissive technology, once again spearheaded by Samsung but also sold by LG, that's on sale now for the super rich -- the largest examples cost more than $1 million. As you might guess from the name, it uses millions of teeny-tiny LEDs as pixels. MicroLED has the potential for the same perfect black levels as OLED, with no danger of burn-in. It can deliver higher brightness than any current display technology, wide-gamut color and doesn't suffer the viewing angle and uniformity issues of LCD. It's also friggin' huge. It doesn't involve quantum dots, at least not yet, but who knows what might happen when it comes to market. QDMLED, anyone?

For now, however, OLED rules the picture quality roost over QLED.

More TV advice