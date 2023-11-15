Sharp Adds OLED Screens to Roku Smart TV, Starting at $1,200

If you're in the market for a high-end TV this Black Friday and holiday season, there's a new option to consider. Sharp is now selling the first TV to include two of my favorite technologies: an OLED screen and Roku's smart TV system.

The new Sharp TVs are available now and compete directly against some of the best TVs I've reviewed, including the LG C3 OLED TV. Their current prices are similar as well. The lowest online price I found for the 55-inch Sharp (model 4T-C55FS1UR) is $1,200 while the 65-inch (model 4T-C65FS1UR) is selling for $1,500. That's about $100 less than the C3 in both sizes.

Organic Light Emitting Diode (OLED) screens deliver the best picture quality can buy today. I reviewed the C3 as well as a few other 2023 OLED TVs at CNET's TV lab and they outperform any of the non-OLED models I've tested. I haven't reviewed the Sharp, but judging from its specifications I would expect to have similar image quality to other OLED TV models, although I'd be surprised if it was better, or as bright, as the C3.

The Sharp's Roku smart TV system is easier to use and has more apps than the built-in systems found on LG and Samsung TVs. I also like Roku's simple voice remote. But if you're buying a TV this expensive, the built-in smart TV system isn't a big deal. That's because you can always buy a separate, inexpensive streaming device, such as our Editors' Choice Roku Express 4K Plus (currently $25).

The new Sharp TVs include most of the gaming extras I would expect from a high-end TV, including 120Hz refresh rate panels, 4K/120Hz input and variable refresh rate (VRR) so you can get the best image quality from from PlayStation5 and Xbox Series X. They also support Dolby Vision high dynamic range. A Roku representative confirmed to CNET that the TVs use WOLED, not QD-OLED technology.

Should you buy one of these Sharp Roku TVs instead of something like the LG C3? I can't say for sure until I test one. In the meantime here's the list of the best TVs I can recommend.