Best 75-inch TV for 2021

While a 65-inch TV remains the standard size of choice for many consumers, if you're ready for an upgrade, the most common next step is to check out 75-inch models. It's a size available in a lot of the best TV series we review at CNET -- even those fancy OLED TVs (technically they're 77 inches, but they're still included on this list).

If you're trying to decide between an excellent 65-inch model or a 75-inch set that performs a bit worse, but has a comparable cost -- don't be afraid to go big! More than a slight increase in image quality, color accuracy, viewing angle or any smart functionality, stepping up in TV screen size is the best use of your money. I'm not advising you to get a 75-inch TV that doesn't perform well enough to satisfy you, however. That's where the reviews come in: to help you decide just how much money to spend.

The list below represents the best TVs I've reviewed in CNET's test lab, where I compare them side by side to see which is most worth buying. Currently, my TV lab is my basement, and as usual, I've actually reviewed the 65-inch sizes in the series listed below. That said, the 75-inch versions are basically identical beyond screen size.

Here are my latest recommendations, which I update as I review new TVs, with the following notes to keep in mind.

Now playing: Watch this: TCL 6-Series Roku TV review: Brighter and better than...

David Katzmaier/CNET E D I T O R S ’ C H O I C E What's that you say? You just want the best TV in this size class, money no object? Here you go. In my side-by-side tests, the 2020 LG CX is the best TV I've ever reviewed, with world-beating contrast, perfect off-angle viewing and excellent uniformity. If you can afford it, this LG OLED TV is the TV to get. OLED TVs don't come in a 75-inch size, so this 77-inch model is the closest equivalent. 2021 outlook: LG's 2021 OLED TV pricing was announced in late March when the first models started shipping. The replacement for the CX is called the C1. It adds a new 83-inch size, some minor new features and improved processing, but I expect image quality to be largely the same as the CX. Right now the 77-inch CX costs a few hundred less than the C1, and that will likely remain the case throughout the spring and summer while the two coexist. LG also announced a new G1 series with a brighter panel as well as a cheaper A1 version. Here are all the details. Read our LG OLEDCXP series (OLED77CXPUA) review.

David Katzmaier/CNET Samsung sells more TVs than anyone and our favorite is the Q80T series. Its sleek design stands out compared to the other TVs on this list -- although the ultra-thin LG CX OLED is even sleeker -- and it also offers excellent image quality, a wide viewing angle, next-gen gaming connectivity and a great smart TV system. The TVs above are superior values but if you want a Samsung TV anyway, this is a great choice. 2021 outlook: The successor to this TV is the Q80A, which I haven't reviewed but expect to perform about the same, and it's currently available at a similar price. There's also the QN85T, one of Samsung's Mini-LED-equipped Neo QLED models. I expect it to be brighter and deliver somewhat better image quality than the Q80T, but it's also significantly more expensive at $3,000 for the 75-inch size. Read our Samsung Q80T series (2020) review.

Sarah Tew/CNET Roku is our favorite platform for streaming apps like Netflix, and it's even better baked into this 75-inch 4K ultra HD TV. Image quality on this 4K UHD TCL can't beat any of the models above -- its 4K resolution and HDR compatibility don't do anything to help the picture -- but it's perfectly fine for most people, especially at this price. Note that I haven't reviewed the 2021 S435 series yet but TCL says its image quality is basically the same as the S425 series I did review.

Other stuff to know about buying a new TV

I'm pretty sure you'd be happy with any one of the TVs above, but a new smart TV set can be a big investment, so maybe you're looking for a bit more information. Here's a quick and dirty list.

In my opinion, bigger is better. Big TVs are cheaper than ever, and your money is best spent on large screen sizes rather than a slight upgrade in image quality.

If you don't like the built-in smart TV system, you can always add a media streamer for more content. They're cheap and easy to use, and receive updates more frequently than most smart TVs. See the best media streamers here.

Most TVs have built-in speakers with terrible sound quality, so it's worthwhile to pair your new set with a soundbar or other speaker system. Good ones start at around $100. See the best sound bars here.

Looking for even more info? Here's everything to know (and more) about buying a new TV.

More TV recommendations

