LG OLED TVs Promise Better Picture Thanks to AI Processing

The buzzword "AI" has long been used by tech companies promising better, smarter products, and at CES 2024 LG is quick to tout the virtues of artificial intelligence applied to TV image quality. That doesn't mean you should expect ChatGPT on your TV. In the case of LG's new 2024 OLED TVs, it just means a new processor.

LG calls it the Alpha 11 processor and says it delivers numerous AI-powered refinements to clarity, color and sharpness. It will be available in two series of 2024 LG OLED TVs, the G4 and M4. The company also announced a C4 series TV that gets a lesser chip called the Alpha 9, the same name used by the C3 last year.

The G4 is the successor to the G3 OLED TV, which has the best picture quality I've ever reviewed -- due to its brightness and contrast, not its processing. The M4 uses ingenious wireless technology LG introduced in 2023, which allows you to plug game consoles and other HDMI devices into a separate box across the room, leaving only a power cord running to the TV itself. And unlike last year's version, which was only available in a 97-inch size (for $30,000) the 2024 M4 comes in sizes down to 65 inches (for, I assume, much less).

Other 2024 upgrades include support for a 144Hz refresh rate for gaming and a revamped WebOS smart TV system with up to 10 different user profiles, a nicer design and the promise to receive upgrades for five years. In my opinion none of those additions should cause recent buyers of the G3 or C3, my current favorite high-end TV, to feel like they're missing out.

I'll update this article with more details about LG's new OLED TVs once I have the chance to see them in person at CES, starting Jan. 8. Pricing will likely be announced this spring and after that I'll have the chance to test them in CNET's lab. Stay tuned.

