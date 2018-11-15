Would you buy a car we've flogged?

[MUSIC]
Hey, folks, Cooley here.
Got another one of your emails about high tech cars and modern driving.
Colton asks, my friend bought a 2016 Chevy Volt Premier and the Carfax showed it was owned by Chevrolet as a press car.
I've done a little research and people are saying that press cars' build quality is top notch compared to normal models.
Is this true?
Well Colton, it shouldn't be.
I can tell you right now, we go through a lot of review cars every year, as do many organizations.
And the whole idea behind a press fleet is that they are the same car you could buy.
They cannot be sending us cars that are specially prepped or tweaked or not even fully production models.
And passing them off this production because that's lying and the repercussions for a carmakers brand should that be found out would be pretty substantial.
We review cars that we expect are just like come off the show room floor so the That we are looking at what you'll be looking at and most importantly, what you'll be paying for.
Now, there is an exception to all this, exotic high-end cars, Lambos, Ferrari's, McLaren's, that's a different world, those are almost more luxury goods than cars, and they are frequently very carefully custom prepped before they go out for a press loan.
But, that's a different world, and I'm guessing you and me, we're not exactly looking.
For one of those right now.
I gotta tell you about press cars honestly, they get hammered.
Warm up those rear tires to get ready for your-
Let's face it, our viewers got a week to try every scenario that you would get in seven years of ownership.
And then go.
How fast can this thing go?
How hard can I push it before it lets go what kind of terrain kind it handle before it bottoms out, we try everything.
And these are not cars that get tremendously sympathetic.
I don't know that I really want one of those that's been through that fifty times a year.
That was awesome.
Before it rotates out to someone else who's gonna buy so where do you go instead, I love the idea of CPO cars.
Certified pre-owned lease returns because a lease return car was very likely taken care of pretty well by the personal who leased it who didn't want to get stung with any damage charges when they brough it back.
And the CPO warranty tends to be an extension further than new car warranty.
Not just running out the rest of it To me it's a car that's been checked twice, once at the factory, and then someone else did it for two or three years on your behalf.
Now of course there;s a down side to CPO cars, they will have older tech and the way tech's advancing right now a two or three year old car can have dramatically older tech.
There is something you;ve got to keep an eye on but that aside CPO is the smart money to me.
