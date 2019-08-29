We drive the VW ID Buggy concept

Okay, so remember a few months back we saw this really cool ID buggy at the Geneva Motor Show and I was all crazy about it.
You all Today I am going to drive it here at Pebble Beach.
So come along right right seat with me and let's see what this electric buggy is all about.
[MUSIC]
[LAUGH]
This is the best day ever.
So, the ID buggy is got a 62 kilowatts hours battery and it's good for 155 miles of range Puts out 201 horsepower, 228 pounds of torque and that all goes to the rear wheels just as God intended right.
It's an offer buggy.
You got to have a rear wheel drive.
Now the top speed is 99 miles an hour but today we are going decidedly slower here on these public roads.
And this is built on the MEV platform, but it's a little different than your standard MEV car.
This has got a two inch, almost a two and a half inch Lyft.
Right.
It's an awkward vehicle.
You gotta have a little more ground clearance.
So what's it like to drive?
Well, first of all, everybody wants to talk to you.
Everybody's waving at you.
Like, it's just so much fun, you get so much attention and for me like, I kinda love it, look at my outfit today, right?
And then I love the fact that it's so open, I mean yeah, it's a little cold today but come on, I've got the ocean on this side, I've got pebble beach on this side, everything is right with the world.
The only thing is that it just doesn't have that same Air cooled charm, right?
I mean, obviously it doesn't.
It's an electric vehicle, but you just wanted to have that same like that you get with an air cooled motor and you're just not going to get that but hey, I've got all of that torque instantly right under my right foot.
So that kind of makes up for it.
So the big question is Volkswagen going to build the ID buggy?
All right.
Here's the thing.
Since this is built from the new MEB platform in theory, that can be formed out to a low volume manufacturer who can then do whatever they want.
So want we need is low volume manufacturer who understands how freaking awesome the ID buggy So, you guys, all you gotta is keep your fingers, and your toes, and your cat's toes, and your dog's toes, and everything crossed, and maybe we will see this on the public roads.
Now Volkswagen doesn't know this yet but I am totally taking this home with me.
But if you would like to read more about this little guy I've got a full review pus a whole bunch of pictures right here on Road Show.
[BLANK_AUDIO]