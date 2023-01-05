Watch Ram Introduce Its First Electric Truck 14:39 Watch Now

Watch Ram Introduce Its First Electric Truck

Jan 5, 2023 Electric Vehicles

Speaker 1: This is the Ram 1500 Revolution battery electric concept vehicle, a stunning vision of Ram's future and the future of trucks. You see, this just isn't another concept truck. No, it is so much more than that, and making a statement has always been in Ram's DNA N, and this makes a statement unlike any other. You see Ram's 15 hundreds [00:00:30] attitude comes through both loud and clear. The fierce figure of this ram is designed to put its broad shoulders straight into the future. The modernized R a m badge comes to life with a fully animated L E D tuning fork design. L e d lights integrated into the front, bumper flares and animated tail lamps. The side mirrors are 3D printed and feature digital cameras to capture [00:01:00] the surroundings. The rear view mirror also features a smart backup camera, which is part of a system of cameras that provide a 360 degree view saving time and adding safety to hooking up to a trailer. Speaker 1: Now the strength of this cab allowed us to ditch the beat pillars altogether and the saloon doors open to an incredibly spacious interior. Everything on the fascia is representative of how [00:01:30] we're pivoting into tomorrow, including the tow hooks, which actually do pivot and an exciting signal of what's to come in. Our RAM EV portfolio is the all new stellar frame platform upon which the Ram Revolution concept is built, allowing all of the creativity from our expert design team in Detroit to shine. And this design is an absolute game [00:02:00] changer. We've maximized the cabin space, adding four more inches to today's truck and added Arun. Now of course, Ram Revolution features our game-changing segment exclusive RamBox, but which is even larger with increased functionality. Now, a hallmark of this exterior is powered functionality with never before seen features that will reimagine the space our customers use to [00:02:30] power their lives. Now, as you could see, there is almost too much to talk about and you know, in an era where more work is being performed beyond the confines of a conventional office, the Ram Revolution is a corner office that rolls quietly onto the job site. Speaker 1: [00:03:00] You'll see our RAM one space environment, a front to back continuous space for multiple configurations. Now this flexibility lets you configure what you need for a workspace or your next adventure, and quite simply offers more cargo volume because of that updated architecture. [00:03:30] Now from the new Ram track, which is a rail attachment floor track system to the personally configurable center, console to the front, as well as to the bed, the Ram Revolution offers workstation flexibility front to back and nearly 50 years after the club CLA cab introduced. The second row seat RAM is ushering in new third row jump seats. The powered mid gate features [00:04:00] amounted jump seats with a removable lower section for placement in the bed or outside of the vehicle. Now this takes tailgating to an all new level. Literally Speaker 1: The interior takes it up a notch as well, offering more configurations than ever before. This interior is modular and applies its creativity to both passenger [00:04:30] and cargo carrying capabilities. Now with the RAM Revolution, you can configure the cab to deliver the kind of leg room that you'd expect from a limo on the strip. Our designers have also gone to great lengths to make sure this truck can accommodate greater lengths. Looking to run 18 foot boards or that restored sailboat mast Ram revolutions mid gate with powered glass enables a pass-through from the tailgate [00:05:00] straight to the front that can haul objects up to 18 feet long with the tailgate closed. You see, with features like this, RAM consumers can carry more, more large items, more quickly and conveniently and more safely. You know this truck is right at home at ces, not just because it's advanced. Speaker 1: It's at home here because it uses technology to facilitate more frictionless productivity. [00:05:30] Simply put the forward thinking embodies is all about moving our customers forward even easier, whether it's at work, at home, and at every point in between. If augmented reality and a heads up display allows our drivers to keep their eyes on the road, it's a benefit that belongs on the RAM revolution. If tactile touchscreen swiping enables occupants to configure the sun visors or the entire electro chromatic roof with ease, [00:06:00] it belongs in our truck, and that's another unique Ram Revolution feature. The full glass roof features an electro chromatic panel and its tinting can be changed with a swipe and below the integrated roof rails. The cabin features ambient lighting that's operated through the overhead console. Speaker 1: [00:06:30] A full touch touch screen display comprised of two screens offers up to 28 inches of screen space as the centerpiece of an interior designed to make life easier. The lower display has three different positions and can even be removed and used in [00:07:00] other parts of the truck. The upper screen could slide on the ramp track attachment system, a flat, top and bottom collapsible steering wheel tucks out of the way when parked or in an autonomous mode offering more space to work on a computer or a tablet. Now speaking of autonomous, the RAM Revolution also features a shadow mode. Now imagine you're [00:07:30] an architect in Austin checking on the progress at a job site with blueprints or digital files, or you're a farmer in ames starting your morning between barns with feed meds for your stock and your morning coffee in a cup holder shadow mode allows your RAM to follow you as you make the rounds where space allows and keeps what you need with and reach born. Speaker 1: [00:08:00] But we're not stopping there. The RAM 1500 Revolution Bev concept is packed with advanced features for the ultimate customer experience. We will deliver seamless connectivity to transform the experience for the driver and the passengers. A connected hub will bring a consumer's digital lifestyle into the vehicle using advanced tech to create a customized space for each occupant. Our Ramm revolution [00:08:30] Bev concept demonstrates how moving forward we will have a laser focus on the interaction between the customer and their machine. And as you can see, this concept showcases an array of leading edge advanced hardware and software features that will enhance customer satisfaction, delivering on our dedicated focus to provide unique experiences that will maximize the value of the relationship between our [00:09:00] customers and RAM trucks. Now, not only is the RAM team relentless in finding ways to make our customers' lives better, we are committed to employing sustainable materials that help make the world better. Speaker 1: The RAM Revolution concept puts this practice to approach to practice with an interior that features lightweight and resilient. Gray slate, nano stone veneer apple leather, which is a byproduct from the Apple [00:09:30] industry that's both animal and cruelty free, and a uniquely textured floor that's composed of recycled rubber and cork particles. It's durable, highly functional, and environmentally friendly. Now, Ram Revolution has upped the anti on charge time and range, and we know from our Real Talk tour that our customers are just concerned with how long a charge will last on the road, but also how easy it is [00:10:00] to charge. And with our upcoming new inductive robot charger or RAM charger that will make home charging as easy as possible, you see it intelligently detects the vehicle's presence along with its charging needs, and then automatically moves into position and aligns itself under the vehicle. And Smart Charge capability will allow charging during off peak time, providing more convenience and peace of mind for [00:10:30] our customers. Now what you just saw is a glimpse into the leading edge tech, fully connected customer experience and advanced mobility features that will deliver confidence for hardworking people every day no matter their line of work. Speaker 1: [00:11:00] Now, of course for us it's about more than the Ram Revolutions truck know in order to wear the RAM badge. It is imperative. It stays true to the capability and performance that our trucks are known for. The RAM 1500 Revolution Bev concept features all-wheel [00:11:30] drive capability and is powered by two dedicated edms, which are positioned towards the front and the rear of the vehicle, maximizing interior space and enabling the cavernous shrunk designed to accommodate larger capacity edms. The Revolution Bev concept offers the potential for future high performance applications. Now this concept features four wheel steering with up to 15 degrees of articulation and [00:12:00] is designed to offer greater vehicle maneuverability while parking at low speed on tight off-road trails and increases the vehicle's speed steering response at high speeds. It also rides on an adjustable air suspension that enables three different modes, ingress, egress, arrow, and off-road. Speaker 1: And based on our new stellar frame platform, the Ram Revolution concept features a body on frame design that efficiently incorporates [00:12:30] the battery pack, allowing for new levels of flexibility. Now, you may have heard from Carlos earlier that s Stant is investing in the development of solid state battery tech and in the RAM Revolution, the increased power density of our solid state power cells would allow us to de dedicate our payload capacity even more to our customers needs and not to our vehicles needs. Because after all, nobody wants to brag about [00:13:00] how much battery weight their truck can tow. The RAM Revolution is a truck that trucks beyond your wildest imagination. It is what happens when you let the game changers of a category completely rewrite the rules altogether. The team was charged with a mission. Make a truck that makes people's lives easier. Give them features that will save them time, think of everything [00:13:30] and give them a truck unlike anything. Speaker 1: The RAM Revolution is more than a roadmap of our electrified journey. It represents a look at how our customers will benefit from our commitment to tomorrow. The thousands of hours that our team, our engineers and designers have put into the RAM Revolution all revolve around one goal to give our customers control of their time because [00:14:00] efficiency is about more than mileage and spending less time at the pump. It's about giving you control of your time. And at ram, our goal has always been to help our customers reach their goals and the RAM Revolution revolves around that. Everything the RAM brand will deliver from this point forward will be a direct descendant of what you see here today. Because when you're a brand that's born as revolutionary [00:14:30] as RAM trucks, you don't just drive into the future, you charge into it. Thank you very much.