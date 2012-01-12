Your video, "VW squashes the Bug "
The E-Bugster concept from VW is an electric car that uses a tablet for its infotainment at the 2012 Detroit auto show.
It looks like VW squashed the Bug. This new concept from VW, the E-Bugster demonstrates a couple of things they've got going on. One is the dramatic styling, the masculine styling in the new Beetle. It's got this flattened roof, much more extreme than the current Beetle and this wide rear fenders on 19-inch wheels that give it a really wide-looking stance. It has the speedster profile which is kinda class, carpeting back to 1950's. It also has an electric drive (in it?). This is pretty typical stuff for electric drives these days. It's got a lithium-ion battery and a motor driving the front wheels and a range of about 100 miles. But, there's no breakthroughs here. It's really standard stuff. But there's something really cool in the cabin here. VW actually uses a tablet for the (containment?) system. This could be the direction a lot of cars might go in the future. Of course, this is just a concept. VW also has LCD's for the instrument cluster and this gauges up here. That's stuff that could go into a real car today. But the E-Bugster is only a concept. It demonstrates a couple of things the Volkswagen is working on and it will make the round of car shows but it's never destined for production. I am Wayne Cunningham reporting from Detroit.

