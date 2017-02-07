Your video, "Volvo V90 Cross Country, sideways on ice"
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...

Carfection

Volvo V90 Cross Country, sideways on ice

Not many owners of Volvos will take their cars out for a day of drifting on ice. But we did.
Transcript
Transcription not available for Volvo V90 Cross Country, sideways on ice.

Latest videos

Video: AutoComplete: Ford goes big with all-new 2018 Expedition
AutoComplete: Ford goes big with all-new 2018 Expedition
1:29 February 7, 2017
Dodge unveiled a Durango hot rod, and Chevrolet recalls the Cruze for janky head restraints.
Play video
Video: Volvo V90 Cross Country, sideways on ice
Volvo V90 Cross Country, sideways on ice
5:19 February 7, 2017
Not many owners of Volvos will take their cars out for a day of drifting on ice. But we did.
Play video
Video: Cadillac's latest CUE system takes two steps forward
Cadillac's latest CUE system takes two steps forward
4:43 February 6, 2017
Alas, it takes one step back with haptic feedback buttons that are still tough to use.
Play video
Video: 2017 Cadillac CTS-V is all performance all the time
2017 Cadillac CTS-V is all performance all the time
5:42 February 6, 2017
Whether you like straight-line drag races or corner-carving in the twisties, the CTS-V has you covered.
Play video
Video: AutoComplete: Mitsubishi debuts new Outlander Sport trim in Chicago
AutoComplete: Mitsubishi debuts new Outlander Sport trim in Chicago
1:21 February 6, 2017
Lynk & Co wants to eliminate model years, and Maserati recalls 50,000 cars for fire risks.
Play video
Video: British people can now have a NASCAR experience on their side of the pond
British people can now have a NASCAR experience on their side of the pond
4:00 February 6, 2017
If you happen to live in the UK and you want to feel what it's like to take part in NASCAR there now is a way for you to scratch that...
Play video
Video: AutoComplete: Nissan's NV Cargo X is a bonkers off-road cargo van
AutoComplete: Nissan's NV Cargo X is a bonkers off-road cargo van
1:10 February 3, 2017
Hyundai teases the Elantra GT ahead of Chicago, and Nissan recalls 341,000 Altima sedans.
Play video
Video: Smarter Driver: Why we're all less attentive behind the wheel
Smarter Driver: Why we're all less attentive behind the wheel
2:01 February 3, 2017
There's more to driver distraction than just phones. Cooley shines a light on the array of things competing for the modern driver's...
Play video