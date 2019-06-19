Updated 2019 Nissan Murano is still a safe SUV selection
Transcript
[MUSIC]
The third generation Nissan Murano was already a pretty stylish and solid choice for a midsize SUV.
But it's gotta adapt if it wants to stay competitive.
So let's take a look at this refreshed Murano Platinum and see what's new for 2019.
[MUSIC]
The Murano retains that very curvaceous body line that I just love.
But up front, there's a new bumper and grill design that brings the deep V of the front end even lower into the look.
And it makes it look more like the new Ultima and the redesigned Maxima, and it just sharpens up the design.
However the biggest design changes happen in the cabin.
Let's take a look.
[MUSIC]
Inside the Murano gets it materials overhaul, particularly at this platinum trim level which features new Semi aniline leather trim and a diamond quilted pattern on its seats.
There's also a new dark, teak wood trim available on the platinum models on the center console and across the dashboard.
And it really just makes the whole SUV look more premium from where I'm sitting.
Also on the dashboard, there's a minor technology upgrade, in the form of an updated version of Nissan Connect, It now features more connectivity that allows it to do things like over the air update it's own software and tie in with services like Google's assistant.
And below that there's a new USBC port.
There's actually two of them.
One here in the front, and one here in the back.
And they're going to allow you to fast charge your mobile devices when you're plugged in.
And they augment the USBA port that were already there.
[MUSIC]
Now, for safety, the Moreno now features Nissan 360 safety shield.
It's an all-in-one package that rolls in front and rear automatic emergency breaking, blind spot monitoring.
Lane keeping assist and more.
It's gonna be optional on the SL but standard on this Platinum model, and you can activate all the features with the press of one button on the dashboard.
The Platinum also features adaptive cruise control, but not the more advanced ProPILOT Assist system.
That you'll find on the smaller road and kick through that, you'll probably have to wait for the next generation.
But other than that, this is still the same run that we already knew, the same three and a half liter V6, making 260 horsepower and 240 [INAUDIBLE] of torque, the same Really smooth CVT and the same optional all wheel drive system.
The ride is also very similar.
Very quiet and smooth.
Not drawing a lot of attention to itself.
Not even to offer any sort of feedback through the steering wheel but that's fine if you're looking for something comfortable.
[MUSIC]
If you are already interested in or just on the fence about the Murano well this This improved version is going to be a little bit more appealing but it wasn't exactly your cup of tea Well, don't expect this to change your mind.
Small improvements have led to a small increase in the price.
The 2019 Nissan Murano now starts at 33,335 bucks or about $1,000 more than last year.
But if you're interested in that upgraded leather in wood interior and I mean, of course, you are, you're gonna wanna take a look at the platinum model right here.
We stick her for 46,420 bucks.
[MUSIC]
