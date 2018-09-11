Your video, "Top 5 ways your kid knows you're a hypocritical driver"
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...

Cooley On Cars

Top 5 ways your kid knows you're a hypocritical driver

How you react when they call you out is a big deal
2:20 /
Transcript
[MUSIC] Do as I say, not as I do. It's long been a crucks of parenting, good or otherwise. But, when that becomes a maxim used for how you teach your kids how to drive, the stakes are a little higher than for, perhaps, other things. I'm Brian Cooley, with an interesting top five list of how your teens view your hypocrisy. When you drive one way,- But tell them to drive another way. This is a new survey of 2,000 teens and 1,000 parents, conducted by Liberty Mutual through ORC International, that I think will give us some very interesting insights. The fifth most common reaction teens cite when the point out their parents' lousy driving is Shut up, I'm paying for your car and insurance. Nice, that might be true today, but in the future your kids might be paying for your nursing home. And there's a lot of variability in that choice, think about it. [SOUND] The number four hypocrisy kids hear from their parents about driving is I'm in a hurry. So when you tell them that it can wait, you don't really show them that you believe that. This is a dangerous double standard. Are you really in that much of a hurry? And do you want them to be? [MUSIC] The number three reaction teens report from their parents about bad driving is nothing. They were ignored. This startling example of parenting was cited by about twenty percent of teens, and it does get awards for requiring the least effort. And for not much else. [MUSIC] The number two reaction teens get from their parents about bad driving is I know what I'm doing. Mom there's. Hold on honey give me a second. But mom. I said just a second. This famous last phrase is associated with many airline crashes, mine collapses, and botched plastic surgeries. You don't want to be apart of that crap. I'm happy to report that the number one response teens tell us they get from their folks is You're right. That's the correct answer. Because not only is your driving being made better by your kid, you're making your kids driving better by example. And by making them a better driver, they're going to repeat this cycle so you're already working on your grandchildren's driving. Just in time for them, to not have to drive at all. [SOUND]

Latest Roadshow videos

Video: 2018 Lexus RX 350L: Cramped third-row quarters
2018 Lexus RX 350L: Cramped third-row quarters
3:54
Lexus' stretched RX is a smooth operator with slightly more functionality.
Play video
Video: Checking the tech in the 2018 Lexus RX 350L
Checking the tech in the 2018 Lexus RX 350L
1:48
Lexus Enform continues to madden with its Remote Touch mouse controller.
Play video
Video: Tesla Model 3 Performance lives up to its name, but still falls short of perfect
Tesla Model 3 Performance lives up to its name, but still falls short of perfect
8:52
The upgraded Tesla Model 3 Performance is quick enough to give you whiplash, but at this price you can get some serious hardware. Is...
Play video
Video: AutoComplete: Tesla stock takes a massive plunge amid exec departures
AutoComplete: Tesla stock takes a massive plunge amid exec departures
1:10
Plus: BMW juices up its X lineup, and the world loses Burt Reynolds.
Play video
Video: Volvo's 360c concept is a luxury jet on wheels
Volvo's 360c concept is a luxury jet on wheels
3:42
If you think air travel sucks, you're not alone. Volvo has a better option, though we might have to wait a few years for it.
Play video
Video: 2018 Jaguar E-Pace: The fast and the frustrating
2018 Jaguar E-Pace: The fast and the frustrating
4:02
The littlest Jag matches the sharp looks with sharper performance, but given its laundry list of small issues, the E-Pace is tough...
Play video
Video: Hands-on with Jaguar InControl Touch Pro in the 2018 E-Pace
Hands-on with Jaguar InControl Touch Pro in the 2018 E-Pace
2:37
Like the rest of the E-Pace experience, Jaguar's InControl Touch Pro tech is a mixed bag of delights and disappointment.
Play video
Video: AutoComplete: Ford is recalling 2 million trucks over seatbelt fire risk
AutoComplete: Ford is recalling 2 million trucks over seatbelt fire risk
1:10
Plus: BMW makes its own digital assistant and the Blue Oval teases a Mustang crossover.
Play video