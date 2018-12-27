Top 5 videos from Roadshow in 2018

[MUSIC]
It's the end of another year and I learn so much by watching what you watch every year.
Here are the Top 5 Roadshow Videos based on your viewing of them.
They tell us all about what's interesting out there from the expected to the not so much.
Let's go.
[SOUND]
Number 5 is the tailgate.
Yeah, it's on the back of a truck, but it's the tail gate, on the 19 GMC Sierra Denali they pack so much innovation into the rear end of that thing, we couldn't get over it, apparently neither could you.
The MultiPro tail gate is a freaking Swiss Army knife.
It has six different functions including a back stop for longer cargo.
A fold-down mode to let you get closer to the bed for easier loading, a swing down step, and an inner tailgate for enhanced second tier loading.
Plus, there's even a fold down work station mode.
There's more In the back end of that thing and an entire Fiat 500.
Number 4 is the Ford Edge stalking Nissan Marina resurrected Chevy Blazer for 2019.
Yeah it fits in the shadow a classic K5 Blazer but that's what we need these days
It apparently spoke to you quite a bit, and it said to Ford your move.
Number three, the Achates Opposed Piston Engine.
I think a lot of you were intrigued by this because it seems well baked, and thawed out.
Because the idea of an opposed piston engine isn't exactly new, it's the execution that looks really promising, and this guy's about as different from other combustion engines.
As an EV is but it stays in the lane that we know.
Fuel in, combustion, power out.
[MUSIC]
Number 2 was the almost unbelievable, no unbelievable, Goodyear Oxygene concept tire.
They really stretched for this one.
The idea would be to have living moss in the center To do what plants do.
Take pollutants out of the air and exhume oxygen.
At the same time they hack into the plant to get electricity from it's photosynthesis.
That's apparently real.
And then they use that to power connectivity and light signalling function.
I kid you not, you just have to see the video.
[MUSIC]
Your number one favorite video on Road Show this year was a 70,000 dollar station wagon with a weird English name, crappy cabin tech, and a tepid 3.5 out of five rating.
What's going on here?
It's just plain tasty.
The Jaguar XF Sport Rig, only available in a super-charged trim just said hey, here's something different.
I'm not a crossover.
And it's sexy in a way that Mercedes wagons can't even comprehend.
Yes, I want one, as long as they can put wood grain on it.
[MUSIC]
RoadshowGeneral MotorsChevroletJaguar
Up Next
Stop clicking the gas pump!
3:33
What does Skyactiv tell you about a Mazda engine?
3:35
The lidar that not only sees you but knows what you're thinking
2:50
How skateboards are inspiring electric cars
3:15
The dirty little secrets of cheap gasoline
5:20
Here are the best gifts for the driver on your list
5:38
See the top 5 cars for the new teen driver
2:41
Why air bags don't always deploy
4:09
Flying cars: Five reasons you should tolerate them above your...