This futuristic AI-powered LCD sun visor could put an end to squinting

Transcript
These days we've got so many different high tech solutions to help cars see better and further. We've got ultrasonic. We've got radar, we've got thermal Heck, these days, we've even got LIDAR. And yet, despite all that, we've still got these things to help us block out the sun. After 95 years, we're still using a board. The folks at Bosch well they think they've got a better solution. So let's head inside and check it out. The idea behind the virtual visor is that it only blocks the sun, not the other 90% of your view. It starts with a transparent LCD visor linked to a driver facing camera that tracks shadows. Now since we're not actually in a working vehicle, we're in a lab. And since we're in Michigan where there actually isn't a whole lot of sun during this time of year, we're going to use a flashlight to simulate the sun. It's pretty ingenious, check this out the. Camera uses AI to not only find the driver in its field of view, the system can tell where the drivers eyes, nose and mouth are so that it can track the sun's path across their face and then selectively darken just the part of the visor that's got glare. Apparently the engineer who conceived This was thinking about buying a new TV set while he was driving. And after he encountered some glare, he got to thinking about how LCDs work by blocking light He then wondered if that same tech could be used to tackle glare. That's right. When you and I think about buying a new TV, we daydream about how good Netflix is going to look on it. Engineers. They're looking through the TV into the future. That's why they do what they do and I Well, I spend my paychecks to buy what they do. Bosch says that this technology is a few years out from being in dealerships. So you won't have to do this a whole lot longer, and you can throw this in the trash. [MUSIC] [BLANK_AUDIO]

TECH SHOWS

The Apple Core

73 episodes

Alphabet City

75 episodes

CNET Top 5

842 episodes

The Daily Charge

921 episodes

What the Future

327 episodes

Tech Today

1074 episodes

LATEST NEWS

ALL LATEST NEWS

California's new privacy law: Everything you need to know

2:52

1917 interview: Sam Mendes, Roger Deakins talk about making a one-shot WWI movie

5:47

Microsoft unveils Xbox Series X

2:52

What was 2019's biggest tech story this year? (The Daily Charge, 12/12/2019)

8:05

The world's most dangerous lake is finally getting a warning system

2:37

Rise of Skywalker. Rise of the Resistance. Rise of Baby Yoda. (The Daily Charge, 12/11/2019)

9:33

MOST POPULAR

ALL MOST POPULAR

LG 'Snow White' makes ice cream from capsules

1:18

Time to delete your (unused) apps

1:06

CES 2020 preview: Surprise booths, slim screens and smart home everywhere

2:56

Dell's XPS 13 gets a facelift for 2020 and its 15-inch Latitude 2-in-1 goes 5G

2:25

Tech trends we want to see in 2020

1:20

What will Apple release in 2020?

4:27

LATEST PRODUCTS

ALL LATEST PRODUCTS

Dell's XPS 13 gets a facelift for 2020 and its 15-inch Latitude 2-in-1 goes 5G

2:25

Huawei Mate X hands on: I love this folding phone

4:43

Nerf Challenge is my childhood dreams come true

6:45

What your future VR/AR goggles could do with Qualcomm's new XR2 chip

3:47

Amazon Echo Show 8 review: Alexa is getting even better

7:41

Playing Google Stadia for the first time

7:03

LATEST HOW TO

ALL HOW TO VIDEOS

Are your login credentials on the dark web? Find out right now

2:08

Best gifts under $50 for the holidays

2:35

Best gifts under $100 for the holidays

2:33

9 ways to watch movies and shows offline

2:27

How to win Black Friday and Cyber Monday in 2019

2:25

MacOS Catalina: 5 best things

2:02