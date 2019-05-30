The Rapide AMR has the last-ever naturally aspirated V12 engine made by Aston Martin
To a bit of an unexpected one, well, we were filming an Aston Martin Vantage and the lovely McLaren 720S yesterday, got a phone call along the lines of, do you wanna have a go in the Repeat AMR?
Yes, I would actually.
And here we are, welcome, only minor caveat, we got it for about an hour and a half, which is isn't much time to talk.
So, bit hurried, here's the brass tax.
[SOUND] They are only going to make 210 of these.
And its top speed is 205 miles Miles an hour.
It can do up to 62 in 4.4 seconds not to 60 in 4.2 if you want one, it's 195,000 pounds and there are still some left.
What else?
Yes, it's engine.
It has a 6 litre naturally aspirated V12 with 595 brake horsepower and 465 Pound foot which is lots, lots more say the standard speed at which you can no longer buy.
In fact if you want an Aston Martin repeat., right now you have two choices.
You can have EV repeat E or you can have one of V The AMR, of which there are only a few.
You can still buy one if you want and i really can't see why you wouldn't want one.
[SOUND] The repeat AMR isn't just asked and asked.
The AMR calls are developed by the special operations teams.
These are the guys that work on Vulcans and Valkaries and things like that.
So there's a lot of carbon fibre pretty much everywhere,splitter,spoiler, sales,bits like that there are arrow tweaks to reduce Lyft Keep it handling nice and neutral, nice and fast.
There's a new front grill which looks absolutely mega.
Look at that thing.
Just insane.
This is one of the signature AMR colors so it's very green and then very lime green all at once.
It's quite an affront to the sense though you can spec it however you want to, which is pretty cool.
So what's it like?
That eight speed gear box, it's properly quick.
Braking's been fiddled with as well.
There's now 400 mil brakes up front, 360 mil brakes at the back.
All carbon.
They are a little bit on the numb side when you're just around town, but When you need to use them, my God they stole this thing.
You'd expect the repeat AMI to feel like a proper big heavy, cumbersome motor whereas in reality it doesn't.
It feels really light.
Whatever they've done to the springs They've hidden a lot of its weight, somehow, I don't know where.
I may have to look behind one of their fridges.
But you turn it in, steering feels nice and light.
There's not that much weight transfer so you don't feel the whole thing just sloshing you side to side like an horrible ferry.
The steering itself is smooth, it's light, it's communicative.
It's not the best out there.
Not by a long shot, but it's pretty good, considering this is a car that was originally released in 2010.
But this thing's party piece is its engine, naturally aspirated 6 liter V12.
Let's try for some noise, shall we?
Second gear, nowhere near the speed limit.
That V12 noise is so stunning.
It's the most beautiful thing an Aston Martin V12.
To hear one for yourself needs to be on a bucket.
lyst In fact, the repeat Amr is the last naturally aspirated V 12.
Aston Martin, you can buy after these have gone You can't have one anymore The last naturally aspirated V12 Aston Martin Is a family Saloon?
Aston Martin rapide AMR bloody good bloody special bloody fast bloody.
Hell it sounds good.
