Detroit Auto Show 2018

Ooo-wee! The Ram 1500 has a big ol' screen

We go hands-on with the Ram 1500's massive 12-inch touchscreen.
1:55 /
Transcript
Transcription not available for Ooo-wee! The Ram 1500 has a big ol' screen.

Latest Roadshow videos

Video: These are our editors' picks for the 2018 Detroit Auto Show
These are our editors' picks for the 2018 Detroit Auto Show
2:23 January 16, 2018
We have had another packed show at Detroit this year, but these were our favorite cars and trucks.
Video: From concept to reality, check out the coolest cockpits in Detroit
From concept to reality, check out the coolest cockpits in Detroit
2:16 January 16, 2018
From the far future to tomorrow's tech, we round up the coolest dashboards and cabin technologies at the Detroit Auto Show.
Video: All the cool trucks from the Detroit Auto Show
All the cool trucks from the Detroit Auto Show
2:04 January 16, 2018
America's newest batch of trucks gets an infusion of tech and good looks.
Video: Going head-to-head in the Dodge Demon drag race simulator in Detroit
Going head-to-head in the Dodge Demon drag race simulator in Detroit
2:08 January 16, 2018
When the two most competitive members of Roadshow get behind the wheel of the Demon simulator, all hell breaks loose.
Video: Most exciting concept cars of the 2018 Detroit Auto Show
Most exciting concept cars of the 2018 Detroit Auto Show
2:08 January 16, 2018
More than a few concepts came to life at this year's show, with arresting efforts from Nissan, Lexus, Infiniti and more.
Video: Magna's new car technology is really smart
Magna's new car technology is really smart
2:35 January 16, 2018
Magna is working on outfitting future cars with radar technology that can identify its surroundings.
Video: Check out Acura's new dashboard tech in the RDX prototype
Check out Acura's new dashboard tech in the RDX prototype
2:19 January 16, 2018
We take a close look a the new touchpad-powered software in the dashboard of Acura's newest SUV.
Video: Jeep gives us a better looking Cherokee in Detroit
Jeep gives us a better looking Cherokee in Detroit
1:32 January 16, 2018
The popular SUV also gets a new powertrain option.
