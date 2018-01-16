Photos
Videos
Awards
Join / Sign In
Join / Sign In
My Profile
Forums
Sign Out
Autoplay: ON
Autoplay: OFF
Your video, "Ooo-wee! The Ram 1500 has a big ol' screen"
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...
Detroit
Auto Show 2018
Ooo-wee! The Ram 1500 has a big ol' screen
We go hands-on with the Ram 1500's massive 12-inch touchscreen.
1:55
/
January 16, 2018
Transcript
Transcription not available for Ooo-wee! The Ram 1500 has a big ol' screen.
Coming up next
These are our editors' picks for the 2018 Detroit Auto Show
From concept to reality, check out the coolest cockpits in Detroit
All the cool trucks from the Detroit Auto Show
Going head-to-head in the Dodge Demon drag race simulator in...
Most exciting concept cars of the 2018 Detroit Auto Show
Magna's new car technology is really smart
Check out Acura's new dashboard tech in the RDX prototype
Jeep gives us a better looking Cherokee in Detroit
Is the new Lamborghini Urus worthy of the badge?
GAC is coming for the American youth, and it's bringing crossovers
Latest
Roadshow videos
These are our editors' picks for the 2018 Detroit Auto Show
2:23
January 16, 2018
We have had another packed show at Detroit this year, but these were our favorite cars and trucks.
Play video
From concept to reality, check out the coolest cockpits in Detroit
2:16
January 16, 2018
From the far future to tomorrow's tech, we round up the coolest dashboards and cabin technologies at the Detroit Auto Show.
Play video
All the cool trucks from the Detroit Auto Show
2:04
January 16, 2018
America's newest batch of trucks gets an infusion of tech and good looks.
Play video
Going head-to-head in the Dodge Demon drag race simulator in Detroit
2:08
January 16, 2018
When the two most competitive members of Roadshow get behind the wheel of the Demon simulator, all hell breaks loose.
Play video
Most exciting concept cars of the 2018 Detroit Auto Show
2:08
January 16, 2018
More than a few concepts came to life at this year's show, with arresting efforts from Nissan, Lexus, Infiniti and more.
Play video
Magna's new car technology is really smart
2:35
January 16, 2018
Magna is working on outfitting future cars with radar technology that can identify its surroundings.
Play video
Check out Acura's new dashboard tech in the RDX prototype
2:19
January 16, 2018
We take a close look a the new touchpad-powered software in the dashboard of Acura's newest SUV.
Play video
Jeep gives us a better looking Cherokee in Detroit
1:32
January 16, 2018
The popular SUV also gets a new powertrain option.
Play video