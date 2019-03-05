Geneva Motor Show 2019
From article: 2021 Polestar 2 heads to Geneva Motor Show with 408 hp, vegan interior

The Polestar 2 EV is gorgeous in Geneva

Transcript
Transcription not available for The Polestar 2 EV is gorgeous in Geneva.
RoadshowAutomobilesPolestar

Roadshow video Series

LATEST CARS

ALL LATEST PRODUCTS

2019 Subaru Crosstrek plug-in hybrid gives up a lot for a few miles per gallon

3:32

Check out Subaru's Starlink tech in the 2019 Crosstrek

2:00

The 2019 Ram 1500 is a techy cowboy dream truck

7:15

Five things you need to know about the 2019 Ram 1500

1:41

5 things you need to know about the 2019 Bentley Continental GT Convertible

2:12

2019 Chevrolet Corvette convertible is a classic drop-top

6:25

MOST POPULAR

ALL MOST POPULAR

Galaxy Fold: Samsung reveals more about its foldable phone

3:30

Galaxy Fold: First impressions of Samsung's foldable phone

4:39

Will Apple jump on the foldable phone trend?

6:37

Galaxy S10 Plus is an everything phone

10:36

How to control YouTube with 'OK, Google'

1:02

SpaceX's Crew Dragon launches to the ISS

7:07

LATEST ROADSHOW NEWS

ALL LATEST NEWS

The Polestar 2 EV is gorgeous in Geneva

1:31

2020 BMW 330e plug-in hybrid makes for efficient performance

1:30

The Aston Martin 003 is the son of Valkyrie

17:40

The Morgan Plus Six will have the Toyota Supra's engine

6:06

Goodyear's Aero tire is for flying self-driving cars

1:26

2019 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon takes on the Rebelle Rally

5:13