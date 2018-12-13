The lidar that not only sees you but knows what you're thinking
You may have heard Volvo's on this quest where they wanna have nobody die in a Volvo by the year 2020 and have about a third of all their cars be AVs in terms of sales by the year 2025.
That's gonna require some very advanced lidar.
Now we recently showed you lidar that uses this rotating head With lots of lasers pointing out, and lots of emitters gain the reflection back from all those lasers.
But here's another way of doing it.
Here's an image from something called a Luminar LiDAR.
Luminar is doing things a little differently.
Instead of having all these emitters, and all these eyes looking out there, and this rotating thing, they basically got that.
A much simpler device that has a single laser pointing out and basically one simple single receptor, Indian [UNKNOWN] arsenide I'm told.
That's used in a single point in [UNKNOWN] detector [UNKNOWN] That instead of spinning, many of those changes the aim of one and takes snapshots millions of times per second to build an elaborate image.
That makes for a more compact, non-spinning LIDAR unit.
It also works emitting an unusual wavelength of laser light, 1550 nanometers versus the lower spectrum, 905 nanometers.
What that means is that they can bump up the output power to see further out in the dark.
Yet without being [INAUDIBLE] .of eyes.
As such long reaching power would be if you use 905 [INAUDIBLE].
[MUSIC].
And you see me right here.
You get to do something with it.
A dot map like this doesn't help decisions unless you can make some analysis on what you are seeing, notice my arms, notice my legs, these tell you what I am doing so that's revolvo work on some new eye technology that is going to use the information to not just detect objects but they say detect intend of those objects.
In other words, they can look at a pedestrian far out there, make out that it is a pedestrian, but also use body position and limb position to figure out what that person's doing and what they might do next.
This is key data for a car that's out there on its own relying on its sensors trying to always do the right thing.
[MUSIC]
This technology is not coming to production in Volvo immediately.
Like autonomous vehicles in general it's a few years on the road.
What I'm waiting to see is not just its performance, but also its price and package.
The auto industry wants light to come down with its current price several thousand dollars a unit.
down to a few hundred dollars a unit.
It also wants LIDAR to go away because right now we find a LIDAR unit on a self driving car novel and the music that'll get old really fast.
That stuff needs to disappear into the body work of cars and not interrupt the stylist crap.
We'll see how all this shapes up when it does hit production.
