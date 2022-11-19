The Bestselling EVs of 2022 So Far
The Bestselling EVs of 2022 So Far
6:58
Watch Now

The Bestselling EVs of 2022 So Far

Electric Vehicles
Speaker 1: Three quarters of the way through 2022. And we know one thing about electric cars, they're not going away. The sales numbers have really started to ramp. Let's take a look at the horse race for who's ramping the most, and this is according to data from Kelly Blue Book and Cox Automotive to automotive data powerhouses. Speaker 1: [00:00:30] The fifth best selling so far is the Chevy Bolt, EV or EUV electric utility vehicle. Almost the exact same car. I have a hard time telling them apart on the street. The body style's different but subtly either way. They are identical underpinnings, so I count them as a single model. But you'll note a little later in our story, if I did group another pair of cars, it would radically change our order, but we'll get to that in a minute. My main takeaway on the bolt is nice little car. I've enjoyed [00:01:00] driving it. Here's the question. If it didn't have all those unfortunate headlines where a General Motors said, park the thing outside so it doesn't burn your house down while we comp with a fix for its runaway battery, how many more might it have sold by now? It made it into number five. I bet it would be higher. Otherwise, note that the b e V platform, which is used in the bolt for its electric power, is not being used in other General Motors electric cars. They're all gonna be based on something called Altium. So in a [00:01:30] way, the bolt is sort of the end of the line for the older tech. Speaker 1: Number four is gonna surprise many people. It's a Tesla, the Tesla model S way down here sort of on our short list. That's because the S does a whole lot of things that Americans don't like. It costs a fortune and it's a sedan still. It is a key part of why Tesla absolutely dominates luxury car sales. Speaker 1: [00:02:00] Number three is the Mustang mock E. Now, while its sales are a fraction of the other two cars we're about to get to, it sells enough that it is largely the first indicator that Tesla is gonna have to share the market in a substantial way with other brands. The Maee really opened the doors for others as well. It's for itself. It's also notable that the mock E has increased its sales 49% over the same period in 2021. And that's [00:02:30] during a time of some pretty difficult market conditions and supply chain issues. And Ford boss Jim Farley is super bullish on the future. In fact, his predictions of EV sales in general in the US run about two x what just about every other analyst thinks he knows something and the mock kind of proves it. That's also why Ford is building a massive EV centric new factory in rural Tennessee that's gonna dwarf its legendary factory on the rouge in Detroit. [00:03:00] Number two is the Tesla model three. That's gonna surprise some people because they hear so much about Tesla model three. Those two go together as watershed descriptions of the most popular electric car that they think What could outs sell this? I'll tell you in a minute, the model three is selling nearly twice as many cars so far this year as it did the same period last year, and that was nothing to sneeze at either. Speaker 1: Now, before I show you the number one selling [00:03:30] electric car so far in 2022, let me share with you some interesting side stories that I'm watching. Speaker 1: The Hyundai Ionic five and the Kia EV six both missed the cut on my list, not by a lot, but if they were combined into one like the Chevy Bolt is, they would bump the mock E off to become the number one selling electric car. That's not called a Tesla. Now, I'm not saying you can combine the Ionic five in the EV six, they are different enough, but their underlying EV [00:04:00] platform is basically the same. They're cousins within the same company, Hyundai Motor Group, and they are an interesting indication that maybe Hyundai has the very best finger on the pulse of the American EV market after Tesla of any other company. Speaker 1: Then there are the Volvo stories starting with the Pole Star two. This is the Subbrand of Volvo and the Pole Star two has been on an absolute sales growth tear, 500% growth so far this year [00:04:30] compared to last on a fairly small base I'll grant you, which puts it in stark contrast to its stable mate, the Volvo XC 40 recharge, which has had a major sales drop compared to the same period in 2021. Not so much a problem with the car, but because they've had an issue making enough of them and supplying demand. And it's an interesting story of how some car makers have been able to play the current conditions well, Ford, for example, and others not Volvo in this case. It also is gonna be a [00:05:00] specter over Volvo XC 40 s future in that it's made in Belgium and that's going to very likely rule it out from any qualification for the new federal tax credits that require your car be made in North America. Speaker 1: And finally, I've got a Toyota story before we get to number one, and that is they're hybrids, plugin, and conventional. You know, I think both those kinds of cars are kind of overlooked and underappreciated in this mania around pure battery electrics. If the best selling hybrid in the [00:05:30] us, the RAV4 hybrid and the RAV4 Prime plugin hybrid were slotted on my list today, they would be a strong number three nipping at the heels of the Tesla model three. And also note, the RAV4 has completely blown away the Prius as the most popular hybrid in America. I'm not sure a lot of folks realize that there's so much hype and sort of iconography around the Prius that we all think, oh, that's the best selling hybrid hasn't been for a while. The RAV4 has cleaned up. That's [00:06:00] all in the same family. I doubt Toyota's worrying about it. Oh, by the way, have you seen the NU prs that may even the score a little. The number one selling electric car in the US so far in 2022 is the Tesla model Y. It's almost the same car as the model three, but it's a compact utility with a flat floor and a big hatch. The kind of car 80% of Americans are looking for Speaker 1: [00:06:30] The model Y slides in there and says, I'm the kind of car you want with the kind of propulsion that so many of you want. And there in it takes our number one crown. By the way, if you're wondering about what's coming next in 2023 in terms of models that might infiltrate this list, see my recent video on exactly that, the electric cars I'm most looking forward to in the next year.

Up Next

GM's Electric Pickups Head On: Comparing the Sierra EV to the Silverado EV
b-roll-gmc-sierra-ev-denali-edition-1-gmc-mp4-00-03-33-14-still003

Up Next

GM's Electric Pickups Head On: Comparing the Sierra EV to the Silverado EV

Meet a Mind-Bending Hybrid: The Sono Sion Solar-Grid EV
sono-sion-00-09-01-10-still220

Meet a Mind-Bending Hybrid: The Sono Sion Solar-Grid EV

How to Approach Home Batteries if the New 30% Tax Credit Has Your Attention
pwrmanager-10-18-22-generac-mp4-00-03-15-19-still001

How to Approach Home Batteries if the New 30% Tax Credit Has Your Attention

These Are the Cars That Qualify Now for the New Tax Credit
large-15747-2023-id-4-volkswagen

These Are the Cars That Qualify Now for the New Tax Credit

Don't Buy an EV Until You See the Most Important Ones Coming in 2023
221007-yt-electrified-best-evs-coming-in-2023-3

Don't Buy an EV Until You See the Most Important Ones Coming in 2023

I Don't Own an Electric Car and Here's Why
15851-id-buzzdrivingfootageeuropeanmodel-volkswagen-mp4-00-02-04-02-still002

I Don't Own an Electric Car and Here's Why

Where and When You Should Charge Your Electric Car
title-00-00-06-19-still001

Where and When You Should Charge Your Electric Car

The US Is About to Exit a Long Dark Age of Lousy Headlights
mazda-i-activsense-adaptive-led-headlamps-alh-mp4-00-01-04-10-still001

The US Is About to Exit a Long Dark Age of Lousy Headlights

The Meyers Manx 2.0 Is How the Past Should Become the Present
meyers4

The Meyers Manx 2.0 Is How the Past Should Become the Present

Tech Shows

The Apple Core
apple-core-w

The Apple Core

Alphabet City
alphabet-city-w

Alphabet City

CNET Top 5
cnet-top-5-w

CNET Top 5

The Daily Charge
dc-site-1color-logo.png

The Daily Charge

What the Future
what-the-future-w

What the Future

Tech Today
tech-today-w

Tech Today

Latest News All latest news

The Bestselling EVs of 2022 So Far
best-selling-evs-2022-00-02-00-17-still233

The Bestselling EVs of 2022 So Far

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 Could Be Your Laptop
galaxy-fold-4-justin-seq-00-14-29-18-still001.png

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 Could Be Your Laptop

AirPods Pro 2: After 2 Months, They're Still Great
airpodspro2

AirPods Pro 2: After 2 Months, They're Still Great

HoloKit X turns an iPhone into an AR headset
scott-video-1

HoloKit X turns an iPhone into an AR headset

HoloKit X turns an iPhone into an AR headset (Demo 2)
scott-video-2

HoloKit X turns an iPhone into an AR headset (Demo 2)

First Look at Archer's Midnight Air Taxi
midnight

First Look at Archer's Midnight Air Taxi

Most Popular All most popular

Meet a Mind-Bending Hybrid: The Sono Sion Solar-Grid EV
sono-sion-00-09-01-10-still220

Meet a Mind-Bending Hybrid: The Sono Sion Solar-Grid EV

Comparing Apple Watch Ultra to the Series 8
vscnetthumb-applewatches

Comparing Apple Watch Ultra to the Series 8

5G Comes to Microsoft's Surface Pro 9
screenshot-2022-10-28-at-11-58-40.png

5G Comes to Microsoft's Surface Pro 9

Apple Watch Series 8: What the New Temperature Sensor Can and Can't Do
221026-site-apple-watch-8-in-depth-body-temperature-hands-on-2

Apple Watch Series 8: What the New Temperature Sensor Can and Can't Do

Why I Switched to iPhone
abrar-1

Why I Switched to iPhone

I Swam With a Deep-Sea Robot Designed to Outlast Humans
oceanonekthumb

I Swam With a Deep-Sea Robot Designed to Outlast Humans

Latest Products All latest products

First Look at Archer's Midnight Air Taxi
midnight

First Look at Archer's Midnight Air Taxi

Holoride Hands-On: VR in the Car Is Like a Disney Ride
holoride-00-00-03-12-still003

Holoride Hands-On: VR in the Car Is Like a Disney Ride

Hands-on With All of Microsoft's New Surface Devices
surfacepro9-event-00-00-04-05-still004

Hands-on With All of Microsoft's New Surface Devices

Microsoft Introduces Surface Studio 2 Plus
surfacestudio

Microsoft Introduces Surface Studio 2 Plus

I Used Meta Quest Pro: Here's What It's Like
questpro-00-03-30-13-still004

I Used Meta Quest Pro: Here's What It's Like

Fitbit Sense 2 First Look: New Software Makes a Difference
fitbit-aroll-00-00-46-14-still001

Fitbit Sense 2 First Look: New Software Makes a Difference

Latest How To All how to videos

MacOS Ventura Continuity Camera Turns Your iPhone Into a Webcam
1203246975312353-pnmdl8bwygpxcjffhlcf-height640.png

MacOS Ventura Continuity Camera Turns Your iPhone Into a Webcam

How to Clean Your Keyboard's Sticky Keys
3keyboards

How to Clean Your Keyboard's Sticky Keys

How to Play Games from PlayStation Plus on PC
psstill

How to Play Games from PlayStation Plus on PC

How to Delete or Disable Your Instagram Account
phoneonorange

How to Delete or Disable Your Instagram Account

Fix Your iPhone Screen With Apple's Self-Service Repair Kit
dsc00641

Fix Your iPhone Screen With Apple's Self-Service Repair Kit

How to Buy a Budget Laptop in 2022
budgetlaptops-00-08-35-15-still001

How to Buy a Budget Laptop in 2022