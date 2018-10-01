2018 McLaren 570GT delivers huge driving thrills without much sacrifice
In the last few years, McClaren Automotive has launched a lot of different types of supercars for different types of buyers.
This one, the 570GT, is, as its name suggests, a more grand touring oriented model.
It's got a little more storage space.
It's a little more comfortable, designed for buyers who might want to take long road trips or maybe even drive it every single day.
But that doesn't mean the 570GT is any less thrilling than other McLarens.
Which is why I'm gonna stop standing here talking about it and go for a drive in it.
And boy, is it fun to drive.
But first, let's talk a little bit about what this car actually is So this is the 570GT.
It builds on the 570S Coupe but with a different bodystyle that gives me more storage area behind the seats, under that hinged glass a hatchback.
That's not an enormous amount of space, but coupled with the storage area in the frunk ahead of me that means you can carry enough stuff to go on a long Weekend getaway.
With that type of use in mind the 570 GT is actually a little bit softer than the S. The suspension, steering, and tires are all a little bit less aggressive.
In the car is pitched as may be being for a more every day use or longer journeys.
However, this particular 570 GT has a new sport package that reverses all those changes.
That means I have the same suspension, same steering, same tires as in the regular 570 S Coupe.
So I get the more practical body style without sacraficing any performance.
That's my kind of car.
And what performance there is behind me a twin turbo 3.8 liter V 8, 562 horsepower 443 pound feet of torque.
That allows me to get a six 60 in 3.3 seconds and go into a top speed of 204 miles per hour.
So sure it's fast but what I like about this car is that it's exciting to go fast.
This isn't one of those turbo engines that gives you all of the torque straight away and then feels flat right up to red line.
This is an engine that builds.
Screams as you build out the revs.
It makes it much more engaging to work to go fast, especially when you work these wonderful carbon fiber paddle shifters, for the seven speed dual clutch transmission.
And driver involvement and feedback is a big part of what I like so much about the, 70 GT and take the steering for instance, it's right now quick, precise, yet it also gives me tonnes of information about what's going on, I can get a sense of what the road surface is like, of which wheel went over a bump, and because I sit so far forward in the car pretty close to the front wheels it really feels like the whole car picots around
And when I dive into those bends, the grip levels from this car are phenomenal.
That sport packet I mentioned Means this guys is wearing Pirelli P Zero Corsa tires and absolutely glued to the pavement.
If you get this car unstuck on public roads, well, you were doing something pretty stupid.
brakes bring you down to a halt, time and time again.
What I like even more than that performance, though, is the brake pedal feel.
There's this initial bit of a dead zone when you first get into the pedal, which is great so you don't plant your nose on the windshield every time you break.
And then it ramps up in firmness very aggressively, so you can modulate how much braking you get really easily with just the twitch of your toe.
When you switch the suspension dial in Into sport or track modes, the 570 GT feels just as agile and precise as the 570 S Coupe.
Going exactly where I point it, and changing direction in a split second.
And yet when I switch it back to normal, it's surprisingly civilized over everyday roads.
Now yes, it's very firm, and you will feel every bump in the road.
But it's certainly a lot better than say the back breaking ride you might get in a Nissan GT-R.
And not only does it drive well but, well, look at it.
The 570 GT has this really aggressive and imposing look on the outside.
And yet, at the same time, because all the aerodynamic bits Integrated into the body work rather than with big wings stuffed on the back, actually looks preety sleek from the outside.
The interior is all purposeful with the [UNKNOWN] bucket seats, the big digital tacometer in front of me and carbon fiber everywhere, and it's also very nicely trimmed with stitched leather and [UNKNOWN] with these really lovely speaker grills, and [UNKNOWN] has this wonderful click click mechanical action to To it and you get a really nice light airy sensation thanks to this glass roof panel above your head.
If I had one complaint about this car, it's the sound of the engine.
Now, don't get me wrong.
It's loud and you can hear what it's doing and hear the turbos spool up and everything.
It's just not the most The most exciting or pleasing tone I've ever heard.
When I think about the glorious noises you get from an Audi R8 or a naturally aspirated Porshe, well the Mclaren's V8 just leaves me a little bit cold.
Although clearly that's not doing anything to discourage me from driving.
This thing all day long.
Now, you may not be surprised to find out that a carbon fiber, mid-engine supercar is pretty expensive.
This 570GT has an as-tested price of $276,000.
That's including $31,000 worth of options.
Is it worth that much?
Well, I don't know It is a stupendeously good car.
Every Mclaren I've ever driven has blown me away in terms of its driving performance, and this 5 70 GT is no exception, yet I'm also impressed with how little it beats you up in the real world.
Between the relative suspension compliance and the extra storage room, this really is much more usable than some other rival super cars.
So if you're in the extremely fortunate position of shopping for a thrilling super car that you can actually drive every day, well, the 570 GT might be just what you're looking for.
