The 2018 Ford F-150 is ready to rumble

The 2018 Ford F-150 is ready to rumbleWith new engines on offer and more safety tech than any other truck in the segment, the new F-150 is one serious mid-cycle refresh.
Transcript
[MUSIC] It feels like only yesterday that Ford released the latest generation of its F-150 pickup. Now that the automaker has proven that an aluminum body truck isn't just a can of Coke coke on wheels, Ford seemed fit to give its light duty pickup some big changes for 2018. Perhaps the biggest news is the introduction of a three liter power stroke diesel engine. Sadly, that engine won't be available until the spring even though the F-150 goes on sale in the fall. But in the meantime, you have five different gas engine variations. You have a 3.3 liter V6, a 2.7 liter eco boost V6, a five liter naturally aspirated V8, and a 3.5 liter eco boost V6 available with two different power outputs. With the Hipo V6, the F-150 produces a best in class rating tow rating of 13,200 pounds. With the V8, its payload rating of 3,270 pounds, is also best in class. Opt for the 27V6 and then your fuel economy becomes the best Best in class at 20 MPG city and 26 highway. Trucks are typically low tech affairs, but the times they are a-changing, and the F-150's at the forefront of that movement. The 2018 F-150 packs adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go functionality, forward collision warning and autonomous emergency braking, all of which are segment firsts There's 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot that can connect up to ten devices at once and a 360 degree camera system that makes parking relatively easy. So what's it like to drive? Well, it's pretty darn good. Whether you're looking for work or play, the F-150 will take a licking and keep on ticking. From a play standpoint, the creature comforts are excellent. And it's probably the fanciest truck interior I've ever seen. From work standpoint doesn't matter if the bed is full or empty, if you're towing something or not towing something. Pickup is smooth, there's plenty of power on tap and the suspension is always compliant. The 2018 Ford F-150 goes on sale this fall and pricing should be announced shortly before that. [MUSIC] [BLANK_AUDIO]