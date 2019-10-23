Subaru Levorg Prototype: We won't get the wagon, but we may get the tech

Transcript
Transcription not available for Subaru Levorg Prototype: We won't get the wagon, but we may get the tech.
From article: New Subaru Levorg debuts in Tokyo, here's what it means for the US

Roadshow video Series

AutoComplete

654 episodes

Cooley On Cars

845 episodes

Carfection

907 episodes

CNET Top 5

833 episodes

The Apple Core

67 episodes

Tech Today

1012 episodes

LATEST CARS

ALL LATEST PRODUCTS

Hands-off on Japanese highways in a Nissan Skyline

6:12

The most beautiful race in the world: Running the Mille Miglia in a 90-year-old Bentley

25:20

2020 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody: A trackable muscle car

6:11

Five things you need to know about the 2020 Hyundai Sonata

3:01

5 things you need to know about the 2019 Nissan Leaf Plus

2:42

2020 Lincoln Corsair first drive: The littlest Lincoln is still quite luxurious

6:08

MOST POPULAR

ALL MOST POPULAR

iPhone 11 extreme water test

14:51

The iPhone SE is set for a comeback

6:40

Top 5 phones under $500 (2019)

4:16

The Aston Martin Vantage AMR Manual gives you full control

11:35

2018 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid long-term wrap up: You will be missed

4:15

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 is as good as Android tablets get

3:17

LATEST ROADSHOW NEWS

ALL LATEST NEWS

Subaru Levorg Prototype: We won't get the wagon, but we may get the tech

1:34

Lexus LF-30 Electrified concept pushes the envelope of electric car design

1:54

Toyota LQ concept brings Yui AI assistant to 2020 Tokyo Olympics

1:32

The Aston Martin Vantage AMR Manual gives you full control

11:35

Driving the lovely Mercedes-Benz Vision EQS concept in Japan

6:21

Store your car the right way

7:10